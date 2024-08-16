Technology News
  Apple to Allow Developers to Access iPhone NFC Functionality on iOS 18.1 in Select Regions

Apple to Allow Developers to Access iPhone NFC Functionality on iOS 18.1 in Select Regions

iPhone owners will soon be able to make contactless payments, even in countries where Apple Pay isn't supported.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 August 2024 11:42 IST
Apple to Allow Developers to Access iPhone NFC Functionality on iOS 18.1 in Select Regions

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple currently allows contactless payments via Apple Pay and Apple Wallet

Highlights
  • Apple will allow developers in some regions to access NFC connectivity
  • The move is expected to enable third party contactless payments on iPhone
  • Apple says that developers will need to pay for access to NFC and SE APIs
Apple is set to open up an iPhone feature that was previously restricted to the company's Apple Pay service, allowing third party app developers to access the near field communication (NFC) technology on its smartphones. The Cupertino company previously said it would allow developers in the European Union (EU) region to access the feature in response to an impending investigation by the European Commission. This could allow third party apps to support tap-to-pay functionality on iOS, just like Android smartphones.

Apple to Support Third Party Access to NFC Technology With iOS 18.1

According to details shared by the iPhone maker, an upcoming developer beta release of iOS 18.1 will allow third party developers both in the EU and other regions to access the iPhone's NFC technology. Currently, only Apple Pay and Apple Wallet support contactless payments, as access to the chip is restricted to the company's apps and services, on iOS 17 and previous versions.

This means that a future version of iOS 18 will include support for NFC payments and transactions via third party apps by accessing Apple's Secure Element microprocessor, allowing banks and other applications to support contactless payments, even in regions where Apple Pay isn't supported, including India.

In addition to contactless payments, third party apps will also be able to offer access to digital versions of transit cards, student and corporate IDs, hotel and home keys, event tickets, and rewards or loyalty cards. Apple also says that government IDs will also be supported via third party apps in the future.

Third-Party NFC Access Will Require Developer Fees

While Apple's decision to open up access to NFC functionality on iOS is a positive step, Apple has placed certain restrictions on its availability. For starters, third party access to the feature on iOS 18.1 will be available to developers in seven countries outside the EU.

This means that aside from developers in the EU, only those in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, and the US will initially have access to the iPhone's NFC technology with an upcoming iOS 18.1 developer beta release. Apple hasn't mentioned when other regions — including India — will get access to the contactless payment functionality on Apple's smartphones.

Developers who live in the previously mentioned countries will have to pay Apple for access to the NFC and Secure Element (SE) application programming interfaces (APIs). The company says that in order for a third-party app to access these APIs, developers will have to "enter into a commercial agreement with Apple, request the NFC and SE entitlement, and pay the associated fees". 

According to the company, these requirements will allow developers to access to required APIs to access the NFC technology on an iPhone, only if they are compliant with regulatory requirements and if they commit to the company's privacy and security standards.

On Android smartphones, contactless payments via third party apps have been accessible to applications that include a declaration for using NFC hardware in the application's "manifest" file. Google and Android smartphone manufacturers have not charged developers for access to NFC functionality, so it remains to be seen how the EU responds to Apple's requirements for using the feature on iOS.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, NFC, Apple Pay, iOS 18
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google AI Overviews Gets New Experimental Features, Expands to India and Six Other Countries

