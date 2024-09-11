Technology News
English Edition

Apple Loses Court Battle in EU, Ordered to Pay Over $14 Billion in Back Taxes to Ireland

In 2016, the European Commission’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager accused Ireland of having granted Apple illegal tax benefits.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 September 2024 14:35 IST
Apple Loses Court Battle in EU, Ordered to Pay Over $14 Billion in Back Taxes to Ireland

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple's back tax payment will likely be placed into a sovereign wealth fund set by Ireland last year

Highlights
  • Apple, EU have been in this court battle since 2016
  • Apple has expressed disappointment at the court order
  • Amazon and Starbucks have also been probed previously in the EU
Advertisement

Apple lost a long-running court battle with the European Union on Tuesday, resulting in the company being forced to pay EUR 13 billion ($14.4 billion or roughly Rs. 1,20,903 crore) in back taxes to Ireland, as part of a wider crackdown on so-called "sweetheart deals".

What Happened

In 2016, the European Commission's competition chief Margrethe Vestager accused Ireland of having granted Apple illegal tax benefits, unfairly diverting investment away from other countries.

Both Apple and Ireland, whose low tax rates helped it attract Big Tech companies to set up their European headquarters, successfully challenged the EU ruling.

But the European Court of Justice has now sided with Vestager, agreeing Apple had unduly benefited from unfair loopholes in Ireland's tax regime, and that the company must now hand Ireland EUR 13 billion roughly Rs. 1,20,903 crore) in back payments.

What Was the 'Double Irish' Scheme

Part of Ireland's success in luring tech giants was a result of its old tax regime, under which multinational businesses were able to cut their overseas contributions to single digits.

The arrangement involved a complex corporate structure whereby a multinational could channel untaxed revenues to an Irish subsidiary which then pays the money to another company registered in Ireland but taxed elsewhere, such as tax haven Bermuda.

Both companies being Irish led to the term "Double Irish".

Apple used a version of the Double Irish scheme until around 2014 when, under sustained pressure from the EU and US, Ireland closed the loophole.

What Did Apple Say

Apple expressed disappointment with the ruling, which is final and cannot be appealed.

"The European Commission is trying to retroactively change the rules and ignore that, as required by international tax law, our income was already subject to taxes in the US," the company said.

How is Ireland Going to Spend the Cash

In its initial statement, the Irish government did not say. It will likely be placed into a new sovereign wealth fund that Dublin set up last year to invest surging corporate tax receipts that have handed it one of the few budget surpluses in Europe.

The government already plans to cut taxes and increase spending again in a pre-election October 1 budget. Opposition parties have repeated calls that the Apple tax receipts should be used to further boost spending now on strained services.

Will Other Companies be Forced to Pay Back Taxes

The Commission's case against Ireland was helped by its ability to secure access to documents in which Irish officials were unusually frank about the agreement they made with Apple.

Amazon has been investigated for its tax arrangements in Luxembourg, but last year won an ECJ hearing which ruled the company did not have to pay EUR 250 million (roughly Rs. 2,317 crore) in back taxes.

In 2019, Starbucks won its fight against an EU demand to pay up to EUR 30 million (roughly Rs. 238 crore) in Dutch back taxes, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles lost its challenge against an order to stump up a similar amount to Luxembourg.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, EU, Ireland, Taxes, Sweetheart Scheme
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Be Hit With Losses as Overall Market Remains Volatile
OnePlus 13 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

Related Stories

Apple Loses Court Battle in EU, Ordered to Pay Over $14 Billion in Back Taxes to Ireland
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Could Start on This Date
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get a Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Renders Leak Online; Suggests Flatter Design
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Better Durability
  5. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  6. OnePlus 13 Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With This Unannounced SoC
  7. Infinix Zero 40 5G Said to Launch in India on September 18 With AI Features
  8. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Apple Watch Ultra 3, Next-Gen Apple Watch SE to Arrive in 2025: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. NXP Semiconductors to Invest Over $1 Billion in India Pushing R&D Efforts
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 12 Launch in India
  3. Google Rolls Out App Access Risk Feature to Keep Users Safe From Dangerous Apps: Report
  4. Standard Chartered Bank Announces Digital Custody Service for Bitcoin, Ether in UAE
  5. Microsoft-Backed G42 Introduces Nanda, a Hindi Large Language Model for India
  6. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  7. Samsung Patent Application Hints at Wireless Charging Case for AR Glasses
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 13 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  10. OpenAI ‘Strawberry’ AI Model to Reportedly Be Released by the End of the Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »