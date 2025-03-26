Apple is all set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) in June, the Cupertino tech giant announced on Tuesday. The five-day affair will begin with a special event keynote, and it will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. The event will be accessible to all Apple developers with no associated costs, and they will get access to Apple experts, new tools, frameworks, and features. Apple is expected to announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, among others, during WWDC 2025.

In a newsroom post, Apple announced that its annual WWDC will kick off on June 9. The event will be held virtually with free attendance for all developers, and will end on June 13. "WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. As part of Apple's ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features," Apple said in its blog post.

Developers and students can experience WWDC throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. On the first day of the event, Apple will host a special in-person experience at Apple Park. Developers will have the opportunity to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union and meet with Apple experts one-on-one and in group labs.

Apart from this, the winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge programme will be notified on March 27, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. Further, Apple will invite 50 Distinguished Winners, who are recognised for outstanding submissions, to Cupertino for a three-day experience. All details regarding the sessions at WWDC can be found on this dedicated page.

WWDC 2025: What to expect

Apple is expected to introduce next-generation software updates like iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3 during WWDC 2025.

Reports have indicated that Apple is preparing a "dramatic software overhaul" of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The iPhone and Mac operating systems are said to receive their biggest redesigns in 12 years (iOS 7) and five years (macOS 11), respectively. The upcoming OS updates are expected to include redesigned icons, menus, and other system elements. The iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 are said to be inspired by visionOS.