Poco M7 5G India Launch Set for March 3; Chipset, Price Range Revealed

Poco M7 5G will have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M7 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Poco M6 5G

Highlights
  • Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage to tease arrival of Poco M7 5G
  • The new phone will feature a circular camera module
  • Poco M6 5G was released in India in December 2023
Poco M7 5G is all set to go official in India next month. The Xiaomi sub-brand will launch the new M series phone as a successor to the Poco M6 5G. Poco has shared a poster on its social media handle revealing the design and specifications of the Poco M7 5G. It will ship with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and feature a circular rear camera module. It is confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart in the country.

Poco M7 5G Price Range Confirmed

On Tuesday, the company announced via its X (formerly Twitter) account that the Poco M7 5G will launch in India on March 3 at 12:00pm IST. The teaser poster shared by the brand shows that the handset will come in a blue colour option with a circular-shaped rear camera island. It confirms that the handset will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country.

The Poco M7 5G will have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. It will pack 12GB RAM (including 6GB Turbo RAM). Meanwhile, Flipkart has created a dedicated Webpage to tease the arrival of the new phone.

Previously, the Poco M7 5G had surfaced on the Google Play Console database and Geekbench websites with model number 24108PCE2I. The listing suggested that the handset will have Android 14-based HyperOS skin, Adreno 613 GPU, and support for 6GB of RAM.

The Poco M7 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Poco M6 5G, which was launched in India in December 2023 with a starting price tag of Rs. 10,499.

Poco M6 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ ( 720x1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco M7 5G, Poco M7 5G Price in India, Poco M7 5G Specifications, Poco
