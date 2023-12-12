Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are expected to launch soon in India. The models are said to succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, which were launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs and 5,000mAh batteries with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Details about the upcoming Realme 12 Pro series smartphones including their chipset and camera specifications have leaked recently. Now, the phones have reportedly been spotted on a certification site hinting at an imminent India launch.

According to a Gizmochina report, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ with the model numbers RMX3842 and RMX3840, respectively, were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This suggests that the phones could launch in the Indian markets soon. The report adds that the high-end Pro+ model was also recently spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification site.

Realme has not yet officially announced the Realme 12 series, however, it is expected to come as a successor to the Realme 11 series. Similar to its preceding lineup, it is said to come with a base, a Pro and a Pro+ model. A recent leak suggested that all Realme 12 series smartphones will likely run on Qualcomm's mid-range 5G-supported Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

An older leak added that the Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to carry a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with a periscope telephoto lens and 3x optical zoom. The Realme 12 Pro, on the other hand, could include a Sony IMX709 sensor with 2x optical zoom. Realme's 12 series has also been tipped to be priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro starts in India at Rs. 22,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are marked at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The Realme 11 Pro+ is listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, respectively. Both models are offered in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige colour options.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.