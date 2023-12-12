Technology News

Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Listed on BIS

Realme 12 series handsets may launch with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2023 09:24 IST
Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Listed on BIS

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 Pro+ was launched in India in June this year

Highlights
  • Realme 12 series is expected to launch soon
  • The lineup is said to succeed the Realme 11 series
  • The Realme 12 series may include a base, a Pro and a Pro+ model
Advertisement

Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are expected to launch soon in India. The models are said to succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, which were launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs and 5,000mAh batteries with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Details about the upcoming Realme 12 Pro series smartphones including their chipset and camera specifications have leaked recently. Now, the phones have reportedly been spotted on a certification site hinting at an imminent India launch.

According to a Gizmochina report, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ with the model numbers RMX3842 and RMX3840, respectively, were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This suggests that the phones could launch in the Indian markets soon. The report adds that the high-end Pro+ model was also recently spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification site.

Realme has not yet officially announced the Realme 12 series, however, it is expected to come as a successor to the Realme 11 series. Similar to its preceding lineup, it is said to come with a base, a Pro and a Pro+ model. A recent leak suggested that all Realme 12 series smartphones will likely run on Qualcomm's mid-range 5G-supported Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

An older leak added that the Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to carry a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with a periscope telephoto lens and 3x optical zoom. The Realme 12 Pro, on the other hand, could include a Sony IMX709 sensor with 2x optical zoom. Realme's 12 series has also been tipped to be priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro starts in India at Rs. 22,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are marked at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The Realme 11 Pro+ is listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, respectively. Both models are offered in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige colour options.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Read detailed Realme 11 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro Plus, Realme 12 Pro India launch, Realme 12 Pro Plus India launch, Realme 12 Pro specifications, Realme 12 Pro Plus specifications, Realme 12, Realme 12 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Updates its Ad Policies for Crypto Coin Trusts: Here’s Everything to Know

Related Stories

Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Listed on BIS
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 17.2 Arrives With New Journal App, Spatial Video Capture, More
  2. Samsung New BigInnings Programme: Discounts on Foldables, Wearables, More
  3. Tecno Unveils New Camera Technologies; Will Be Used in Future Phones
  4. Flipkart Year End Sale to Start on December 9: These Phones Get Discounts
  5. Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed; Specifications Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Online
  7. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
  8. Google Updates Its Ad Policies for Crypto Coin Trusts: All You Need to Know
  9. OnePlus 12 Launch Date Revealed, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 12R: Report
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Once Again
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17.2 Update With Journal App, Spatial Video Capture, New Widgets, and More Available Now
  2. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Listed on BIS
  3. Google Updates its Ad Policies for Crypto Coin Trusts: Here’s Everything to Know
  4. Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G India Launch Date Set for December 14; Design Officially Teased, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Samsung Offers Product Wedding Packages With Discounts: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Refrigerators, Neo QLED TVs, More
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Key Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Yet Again; May Launch Globally as OnePlus 12R
  7. Bonk Token Overtakes Pepecoin to Become Latest Riot on Memecoin Block: Everything to Know
  8. Poco C65 India Launch Scheduled for December 15; to Be Sold Exclusively Via Flipkart
  9. Apple Stores Gear Up for Vision Pro Launch in Early 2024, Training Scheduled for Retail Employees: Report
  10. Tecno Unveils W-Shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture, Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens and Universal Tone Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »