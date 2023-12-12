iQoo 12 5G is all set to launch in India today (December 12). The launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese electronics giant has revealed several details about the smartphone. Most recently, the Vivo sub-brand announced that the iQoo 12 5G will receive three years of software updates and four years of security patches in the country. It is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The iQoo 12 5G was launched in China in November alongside the iQoo 12 Pro. The iQoo 12 5G is expected to debut in the premium segment.

iQoo 12 5G launch details, expected price

iQoo 12 5G India launch event will begin at 5:00pm IST. The virtual event will be livestreamed via the iQoo India YouTube channel and you can also watch it below via the embedded video stream. The handset will be available for purchase through Amazon.

As per a recent leak, the iQoo 12 5G could be priced at Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is tipped to cost Rs. 57,999.

To recall, the iQoo 12 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,00) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB variant.

iQoo 12 5G specifications

So far, the company has announced a few specifications of the Indian variant of the iQoo 12 5G including the operating system, processor, and cameras. It is set to debut as the first phone in India with Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is confirmed to get three years of software updates and four years of security patches. It will feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 100X digital zoom support. It will carry a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It will carry a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Chinese version of the iQoo 12 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K(1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution and 144Hz variable refresh rate. It offers up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage.

