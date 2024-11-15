Technology News
Oppo Reno 13 Series Leaked Images Suggest Uncanny Resemblance to iPhone 12

Oppo Reno 13's leaked images hint at a centrally-placed Dynamic Island-style notch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2024 15:15 IST
Oppo Reno 13 Series Leaked Images Suggest Uncanny Resemblance to iPhone 12

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 series is the purported successor to the Reno 12 lineup (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 series is tipped have an iPhone-like design
  • It is reported to feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash
  • Reno 13 Pro could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC
Oppo Reno 13 series is speculated to be in development comprising two models: Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. It is rumoured to be launched in China later this month. Ahead of its impending debut, images of the purported smartphone were leaked on social media, giving us the first glimpse at its alleged design. Now, more snapshots have surfaced on social media. These hint towards an uncanny resemblance to the base iPhone 12, including similar flat edges and the rear camera module.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Design Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user @ZionsAnvin shared multiple images of the purported Oppo Reno 13 series in two colourways: blue and pale pink. The smartphone appears to feature flat edges with the power and volume placed on the right spine. Its glass back panel appears to sport a triple camera setup with two vertically placed lenses in a raised manner along with an LED flash, similar to the module on the iPhone 12 which debuted in 2020.

Another leaked image hints at a centrally-placed Dynamic Island-style notch having similar functionalities as those on the iPhone. This is speculated to include the visibility of the music player.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Specifications (Expected)

While no specifications of the base Oppo Reno 13 have been leaked, reports suggest that the Pro model will be equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264 x 2,780 pixels) quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED screen. For optics, it may sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and another 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The handset is also said to have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It will reportedly be backed by a 5,900mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and come with IP68 or IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 leaks, Oppo Reno 13 launch date, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
