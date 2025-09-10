Technology News
iPhone 17 Price Around the World: The Cheapest (and Most Expensive) Countries to Buy It

iPhone 17 Price Around the World: Wondering which country will sell the cheapest iPhone 17? The answer might surprise you.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2025 10:32 IST
The iPhone 17 will be available in black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white colours

  • In the UAE, the iPhone 17 is available at roughly Rs. 75,000
  • US comes out as a market where you can get the iPhone 17 at the cheapest
  • The starting price is $799, which converts to roughly Rs. 71,000
The iPhone 17 has been launched globally, and now, one of the biggest search trends you will see is "Where can I buy the new iPhone cheapest?" And, to answer that, we will have to compare the iPhone prices across the world. But the answer to which country sells the cheapest iPhone 17 might surprise you. Check the table below.

iPhone 17 Price Around the World
  iPhone 17 iPhone Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max
India Rs. 82,900 Rs. 119,900 Rs. 134,900 Rs. 149,900
US $799 $999 $1,099 $1,199
Japan JPY 129,800 JPY 159,800 JPY 179,800 JPY 194,800
UAE AED 3,099 AED 3,499 AED 4,299 AED 4,699
Germany EUR 949 EUR 1,199 EUR 1,299 EUR 1,449
UK GBP 949 GBP 999 GBP 1,099 GBP 1,199

Which Country Will Sell the Cheapest iPhone 17?

As you can see in the table above, the iPhone 17 will be available at roughly Rs. 78,000 in Japan, while in the US, it will be available at roughly Rs. 71,000. To compare, in the UAE, the iPhone 17 will be selling at roughly Rs. 75,000. In countries like Germany, the iPhone 17 will start at roughly Rs. 98,000 and in the UK, at roughly Rs. 114,000. Long story short, the US remains the country to buy the iPhone 17 as it offers the cheapest prices. However, one thing to note is that the new iPhone will be available in an eSIM version only in the US, so that's something you need to keep in mind.

iPhone 17 offers double the storage of the iPhone 16

This year, the iPhone 17 line-up prices are comparatively higher than the launch prices of the iPhone 16 from last year. To compare, the iPhone 16 (128GB) launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 79,900; however, the 17 starts at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model. One significant advantage Apple is offering consumers is that, for just Rs. 3,000, they are getting double the storage of the iPhone 16.

Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro now starts at Rs. 134,900 for the 256GB storage model and goes up to Rs. 174,900 for the 1TB storage. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 149,900 for the 256GB storage model and goes up to a whopping Rs. 229,900 for the 2TB storage model. Apple has, for the first time, introduced a massive 2TB storage option.

To compare, the iPhone 16 Pro was launched last year at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage option, while the 256GB was priced at Rs. 129,900. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, started at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB storage.

To recap, the iPhone Air gets a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, a Titanium frame, an A19 Pro chip, an 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera, and a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera.

Ketan Pratap
