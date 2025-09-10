iPhone 17 Pro: 5 Best New Features You Need to Know About

Apple took the covers off its iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, revealing new designs, incremental upgrades, and a brand-new slim variant of its flagship product. Gone is the Plus model from the last few years; the Cupertino, California-based company instead introduced the iPhone Air, alongside the usual iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The Pro models and iPhone Air are powered by Apple's A19 Pro chipset, while the base model runs on the A19 SoC. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max sport a new aluminum unibody design and come in three colours, including a striking new ‘Cosmic Orange' colourway.

Apple has packed the iPhone 17 Pro with a host of new features, including a vapour chamber cooling system, a triple rear camera system with 48-megapixel sensors throughout, iOS 26, and more. Here are five new features on Apple's latest flagship iPhone:

iPhone 17 Pro Camera System

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is seen in iPhone 17 Pro's new camera system. For the first time, Apple has packed three 48-megapixel sensors on its flagship phone. The iPhone 17 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

The iPhone 17 Pro also features the “longest zoom ever on an iPhone”, up to an equivalent 200-millimetre focal length. The tetraprism lens comes with a 56 percent larger sensor and offers 8x “optical-quality” zoom.

On the front, the iPhone 17 Pro gets an 18-megapixel centre stage camera that dynamically frames photos and expands the field of view when more people join in the frame.

The iPhone 17 Pro features three 48-megapixel rear cameras

Photo Credit: Apple

New Aluminum Unibody Design

The iPhone 17 Pro has ditched the titanium design of its predecessors and returned to a “heat-forged” aluminum unibody design. Apple calls the newest Pro models “the most powerful iPhone models ever made”. According to the company, the aluminum unibody design maximises performance, battery capacity, and durability. Apple claims the brushed aluminum design is crafted from lightweight aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminum alloy that empowers the iPhone 17 Pro to deliver “the best-ever thermal performance in an iPhone”.

There's a big design change with the iPhone 17 Pro's camera island, as well. The island is now a plateau. The full width camera plateau houses triple cameras, the flash module, and comes with additional space for internal components, which leaves extra room for a larger battery.

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a new aluminum unibody design

Photo Credit: Apple

Vapour Chamber Cooling System

The iPhone 17 Pro is the first flagship smartphone from Apple to come with a vapour chamber cooling system. The A19 Pro is cooled by the vapor chamber with deionised water sealed inside. The vapour chamber cooling system allows the iPhone 17 Pro to produce higher sustained performance and stay cool even during demanding tasks.

The Vapour chamber has been designed by Apple and laser-welded into the aluminum chassis to transfer heat away from the A19 Pro SoC, the company says. “The heat is carried into the forged aluminum unibody, where it is distributed evenly through the system, managing power and surface temperatures to deliver incredible performance while remaining comfortable to hold,” Apple said. The company claims that the iPhone 17 Pro's aluminum alloy chassis has 20 times greater thermal conductivity than titanium the company previously used for its iPhone Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro features a vapour chamber cooling system

Photo Credit: Apple

A Bigger Battery

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has the “best-ever iPhone battery life”, Apple claims. Because of the new internal design that houses some internal components in the expanded camera plateau, the iPhone 17 Pro has additional room for battery capacity. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has up to three more hours per full charge compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to Apple.

The iPhone 17 Pro is claimed to offer up to 31 hours of video playback, while the top-of-the-line Pro Max model is said to deliver up to 37 hours of video playback. The new phones can charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes with a 40W or higher adapter on a USB Type-C cable. The iPhone 17 Pro charges up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with a 30W adapter or higher paired with MagSafe charger.

iPhone 17 Pro Display

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup features Super Retina XDR display protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which comes with a new Apple-designed coating claimed to offer three times better scratch resistance and improved anti-reflection to reduce glare. The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max model features a 6.9-inch display.

The ProMotion displays on the new Pro models come with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, support always-on feature, and go up to 3000 nits of peak outdoor brightness — the highest ever on iPhone. Apple claims the new display offers and two times better outdoor contrast.

The OLED display on the iPhone 17 Pro features 2622x1206 pixel resolution, while the Pro Max model comes with v 2868x1320 pixel resolution — both offer 460 ppi pixel density. Other display features include dynamic island, HDR support, True Tone, and haptic touch.