Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 13 Reportedly Gets Customisable Battery Charging Limit Feature With Android 16 Beta 2 Update

OnePlus 13 Reportedly Gets Customisable Battery Charging Limit Feature With Android 16 Beta 2 Update

Users can set the battery charging limit from 80 to 100 percent, with increments of five percent.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 13:14 IST
OnePlus 13 Reportedly Gets Customisable Battery Charging Limit Feature With Android 16 Beta 2 Update

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Android 16 Beta 2 update is now available for download on the OnePlus 13

Highlights
  • Android 16 Beta 2 adds a customisable charging limit to OnePlus 13
  • It is said to help prolong battery life and reduce long-term degradation
  • Battery charging limit was initially introduced with OxygenOS 15
Advertisement

OnePlus rolled out the Android 16 Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 13 to developers and beta testers last week. As per claims online, the update includes a feature that the company did not advertise but is making its way to the flagship handset. OnePlus 13 users are said to benefit from a customisable battery charging limit feature which enables them to set the limit till which the phone can be charged, potentially prolonging its battery life.

Customisable Battery Charging Limit on OnePlus 13

The feature was spotted by an unofficial OnePlus System Apps channel on Telegram following the Android 16 Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 13. It is said to allow users to set a limit for the battery charging between 80 to 100 percent. While the China-based OEM initially introduced the ‘Charging limit' feature with the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 last year, it only provided users with an option to set the limit to a fixed 80 percent.

android 16 beta 2 oneplus 13 charging limit Battery Charging Limit

Customisable Battery Charging Limit on OnePlus 13
Photo Credit: Telegram/OnePlus System Apps

However, the spotted feature enables OnePlus 13 users to customise this limit further. As per the claims, they can choose between five battery percentage options — 80 percent, 85 percent, 90 percent, 95 percent, and 100 percent; increments of five percent.

Charging limit can be found in Settings under the Battery health tab. Once enabled, the battery level will always be kept at 80 percent (or the customised limit) when charging. OnePlus says it helps extend the battery life and minimise degradation. So far, it has only been spotted on the OnePlus 13 in the Android 16 Beta 2 update. The company is yet to release the same update for other smartphones in its portfolio.

While all users can update their device to the beta software, OnePlus advises caution since it is aimed at developers and “advanced users”. It poses a risk of device bricking, which can potentially leave the smartphone unusable.

Other known issues in the Android 16 Beta 2 update include blurry camera viewfinder in some cases, phone reboot bug when attending calls via Bluetooth headsets, screen freezing, crashing when Ultra-Steady mode is enabled, and lag in locking the phone.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, Android 16 Beta 2, OnePlus, OnePlus Update, Android 16
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Vision Pro 2 With Low Latency Wired Connection in Development Alongside More Affordable Model: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Above $84,800, Most Altcoins Reflect Gains

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Reportedly Gets Customisable Battery Charging Limit Feature With Android 16 Beta 2 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  3. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  4. Realme GT 7 to Launch on April 23; Will Pack Big Battery in Slim Frame
  5. Why Apple's CEO Has Prioritised the Development of AR Glasses
  6. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  7. Google Unveils Ironwood, Its Most Powerful Chipset for AI Workflows
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  10. PS5 Gets a Price Hike in the UK, Europe and Other Markets: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links
  2. Netflix Reportedly Testing an AI Search Engine Powered by OpenAI
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Ahead of Anticipated April 24 Launch
  4. Xiaomi 16 Said to Launch by the End of This Year; Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 15
  5. Asus V500 Mini Tower and Asus S501 Small Form Factor PC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Agentic AI Initiative Unveiled by Oppo, New System-Wide AI Search Feature Showcased
  7. PS5 Price Increased in the UK, Europe and Other Markets, Sony Cites 'Challenging Economic Environment'
  8. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22; Design and Colour Options Teased
  9. OnePlus 13T Leaked Image Shows Unique Design With Pixel-Like Camera Module
  10. Oppo K13 5G India Launch Set for April 21, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »