OnePlus rolled out the Android 16 Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 13 to developers and beta testers last week. As per claims online, the update includes a feature that the company did not advertise but is making its way to the flagship handset. OnePlus 13 users are said to benefit from a customisable battery charging limit feature which enables them to set the limit till which the phone can be charged, potentially prolonging its battery life.

Customisable Battery Charging Limit on OnePlus 13

The feature was spotted by an unofficial OnePlus System Apps channel on Telegram following the Android 16 Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 13. It is said to allow users to set a limit for the battery charging between 80 to 100 percent. While the China-based OEM initially introduced the ‘Charging limit' feature with the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 last year, it only provided users with an option to set the limit to a fixed 80 percent.

Photo Credit: Telegram/OnePlus System Apps

However, the spotted feature enables OnePlus 13 users to customise this limit further. As per the claims, they can choose between five battery percentage options — 80 percent, 85 percent, 90 percent, 95 percent, and 100 percent; increments of five percent.

Charging limit can be found in Settings under the Battery health tab. Once enabled, the battery level will always be kept at 80 percent (or the customised limit) when charging. OnePlus says it helps extend the battery life and minimise degradation. So far, it has only been spotted on the OnePlus 13 in the Android 16 Beta 2 update. The company is yet to release the same update for other smartphones in its portfolio.

While all users can update their device to the beta software, OnePlus advises caution since it is aimed at developers and “advanced users”. It poses a risk of device bricking, which can potentially leave the smartphone unusable.

Other known issues in the Android 16 Beta 2 update include blurry camera viewfinder in some cases, phone reboot bug when attending calls via Bluetooth headsets, screen freezing, crashing when Ultra-Steady mode is enabled, and lag in locking the phone.