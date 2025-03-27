Technology News
English Edition

Google's Android OS Will Reportedly Be Developed Privately as Company Shifts Strategy

Here's how Google's decision to build Android in private will change how the operating system is developed.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2025 12:08 IST
Google's Android OS Will Reportedly Be Developed Privately as Company Shifts Strategy

Google is expected to release the source code for Android 16 in the coming months

Highlights
  • Google is changing how its Android OS is developed
  • The company will only develop Android on its internal branch
  • Google will continue to release source code for new versions of Android
Advertisement

Google is making changes to how it develops its open source Android operating system (OS) as part of efforts to streamline and optimise the development process, according to a report. While development of the next version of Android currently takes place on a public branch and an internal branch, Google will soon move all Android development to the latter. The company will continue to publish source code for new Android releases, which means the move isn't likely to impact custom ROM developers and other platform developers.

Why Google Will Develop Android on Its Internal Branches

According to an Android Authority report, Google will begin to move all Android development to its internal branches next week. The company has decided to fully develop the Android OS in private, and will only publish the source code for changes made to the operating system after a new branch is published by the company's internal teams.

Until now, Google developed Android across two branches — the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) branch, which is public, and the company's own internal branch. Most software companies use branching to enable developers to collaborate while working on a central code base. However, development on the AOSP branch often lagged behind Google's internal code, according to the publication.

These discrepancies reportedly cause delays while implementing new features, while merging patches for Android code between the AOSP branch and the company's internal branch could also introduce errors. As a result, parts of the Android OS that are currently being developed in public — like Bluetooth components — will now be developed privately.

Google confirmed these changes to the publication, and said that it will continue to publish the source code for Android, and it will remain an open source project. Similarly, the company will also continue to release the source code for the Android kernel (which is forked from the Linux kernel). Developers who want to continue contributing to Android OS development will need to do so on the internal branch, which requires a Google Mobile Services (GMS) licence.

As a result, both app developers and consumers are unlikely to be affected by these changes. Custom ROM developers (like LineageOS) are also unlikely to be impacted, as they typically rely on stable release tags from Google. However, the report suggests that news publications that discover new Android features from public AOSP patches will no longer be able to access these details.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android, AOSP, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Motorola Razr 60 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Up to 1TB Storage and 18GB RAM

Related Stories

Google's Android OS Will Reportedly Be Developed Privately as Company Shifts Strategy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50X 5G With Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  2. Apple iPhone 16e Review: When You Just Need an iPhone
  3. Nothing's Essential Space Feature Might Soon Require a Subcription
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Spotted Online; Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaked Renders Suggest Three Titanium Colourways
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chipsets
  7. Google Play Store Blocks 17 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges in South Korea
  8. Airtel Launches IPTV Services With Bundled OTT Apps in India
  9. Why Google Is Reportedly Preparing to Develop Its Android OS in Private
  10. Vivo Y39 5G Launches in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Introduces Two New Reasoning Agents in 365 Copilot, Launches Autonomous Agents in Copilot Studio
  2. Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Alongside Poco F7 Pro: Price, Specifications
  3. The Witcher 4 Will Not Release Before 2027, CD Projekt Red Says
  4. Samsung Handheld Gaming Device With Foldable Display Spotted in Design Patent
  5. Vivo Y39 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Play Store Blocks 17 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges in South Korea, Apple May Follow
  7. Alibaba Qwen 2.5 Omni AI Model With Real-Time Speech Generation Released
  8. Canon PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V for Video Creators Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone 17 Series to Reportedly Get 8K Video Recording Support
  10. Infinix Note 50X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »