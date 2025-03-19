Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip to Arrive With Several Changes, Including Custom Camera ISP: Report

Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip to Arrive With Several Changes, Including Custom Camera ISP: Report

Google's Tensor G5 chip is expected to be produced using TSMC 3nm process technology, and could feature several new components.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 March 2025 12:28 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip to Arrive With Several Changes, Including Custom Camera ISP: Report

Google Pixel 9 series was equipped with what is believed to be the last Samsung-made Tensor chip

Highlights
  • Google's Pixel 10 series is expected to arrive with its Tensor G5 chip
  • The Tensor G5 is expected to offer improved efficiency
  • Google has reportedly used several custom components for the Tensor G5
Advertisement

Google's Pixel 10 series of smartphones is expected to arrive latest this year, along with its next-generation Tensor G5 chip. While the company's its previous smartphone processors were produced by Samsung, Google is expected to switch to Taiwan-based TSMC this year. Ahead of the launch of the Google Pixel 10 series, details of several replacements for Samsung-designed components on the Tensor G5 chip have surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming processor.

Tensor G5 Will Arrive With Google's Audio Processor, DSP, and TPU

Citing a source at Google, Android Authority reports that the company plans to carry over some of its own components from the current generation Tensor G4 to its upcoming chipset. These include the firm's always-on compute (AoC) audio processor, the Google Emerald Hill memory coprocessor, the Google GXP (DSP), and the Google EdgeTPU.

The Tensor G5 will be equipped with Arm Cortex CPU cores, just like its predecessor. Unlike the Tensor G4 and older models, the upcoming chip will feature a GPU from Imagination Technologies DXT, according to the report.

This year, the Tensor G5 chip will reportedly drop support for Google's BigWave (AV1) and Samsung MFC video codecs, in favour of Chips&Media's WAVE677DV video IP. Instead of an Exynos display controller, Google will use a VeriSilicon DC9000 core, while the smartphone will have access to a custom ISP created by Google, instead of a customised version of Samsung's ISP.

Previous Tensor chips used Samsung controllers for interfaces and controllers (UFS, USB3, and PWM), and Google is expected to replace these with alternatives from third party providers such as Synopsys, SmartDV, and Faraday technologies.

If the claims in the report are accurate, Google's upcoming Tensor G5 chip will arrive with several hardware changes later this year. The chip is expected to be produced using TSMC's 3nm process technology, and could deliver performance and efficiency improvements over last year's chipset, the Tensor G4.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Tensor G5, Tensor G5 Specifications, Google Tensor, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Steady at $83,000, Altcoins See Mixed Moves Amid Market Fluctuations

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip to Arrive With Several Changes, Including Custom Camera ISP: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
  7. Apple's Passwords App Had a Flaw That Remained Unfixed for Three Months
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip Might Arrive With These Changes
  9. Apple's New Version of 5G Modem Could Debut in iPhone 18 Pro Models
  10. Zepto Will Now Deliver Apple Products in 10 Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  2. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  4. PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled; Pre-Orders Go Live
  5. Apple's Passwords App Had a Security Flaw That Exposed Users to Phishing Attacks for Three Months
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Models to Get Apple's Second-Generation 5G Modem: Report
  7. Split Fiction Developer Hazelight Studios Has Already Started Work on Its Next Game, Director Says
  8. India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs Partners with Meta on Digital Consumer Protection Initiative
  9. Realme P3 Ultra 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme P3 5G
  10. Alphabet to Buy Wiz for $32 Billion in Its Biggest Deal to Boost Cloud Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »