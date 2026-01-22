Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders

Google Pixel 9a was launched in India in March 2025 with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. The US-based tech giant appears to be preparing to launch the successor, as multiple details about the handset, including its price and specifications, have been leaked recently. Now, the renders of the purported Google Pixel 10a have surfaced online, giving a detailed look at the smartphone's design. Expected to be marketed as the Google Pixel 10a, the handset will reportedly be a reasonably priced offering in the Pixel 10 lineup, which was unveiled in India in August last year.

Google Pixel 10a Design, Specifications (Expected)

A fresh set of renders of the Google Pixel 10a published by YTECHB show the handset from different angles. The Google Pixel 10a is seen in a black colourway, featuring a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera island. It might also feature a single LED flash setup on the back. The centre-aligned Google branding could be placed in the middle of the back panel.

Google Pixel 10a is shown in a black colourway.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YTECHB

The Google Pixel 10a is expected to feature a flat metal frame with at least two antenna bands. The right side of the handset could feature a power button placed on top of the volume rockers. The rumoured Google Pixel 10a might sport relatively thick bezels on the front. It is shown to sport a hole punch display cutout, which is expected to house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

However, the previously leaked renders showed the Google Pixel 10a in a blue shade, with slightly thinner bezels on the front. Moreover, the leaked renders also suggest that Google could keep the design of the Pixel 10a unchanged from its March 2025-launched Google Pixel 9a.

This comes soon after the price, colour options, and launch date of the smartphone surfaced online. The Google Pixel 10a will reportedly be launched by the tech giant on March 5. Its price in Europe is said to start at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the base 128GB variant. Meanwhile, a 256GB storage configuration could be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 69,000). It could be offered in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 10a will reportedly sport a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It might carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it could feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Google's Tensor G4 chipset might power the smartphone. It is said to be backed by a 5,100mAh battery.