Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders

Google Pixel 9a was launched in India in March 2025 at Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 11:30 IST
Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10a is expected to succeed the Pixel 9a (pictured), which was launched in March 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10a could feature up to 256GB of internal storage
  • Google Pixel 10a might sport a hole punch display cutout
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the handset
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9a was launched in India in March 2025 with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. The US-based tech giant appears to be preparing to launch the successor, as multiple details about the handset, including its price and specifications, have been leaked recently. Now, the renders of the purported Google Pixel 10a have surfaced online, giving a detailed look at the smartphone's design. Expected to be marketed as the Google Pixel 10a, the handset will reportedly be a reasonably priced offering in the Pixel 10 lineup, which was unveiled in India in August last year.

Google Pixel 10a Design, Specifications (Expected)

A fresh set of renders of the Google Pixel 10a published by YTECHB show the handset from different angles. The Google Pixel 10a is seen in a black colourway, featuring a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera island. It might also feature a single LED flash setup on the back. The centre-aligned Google branding could be placed in the middle of the back panel.

google pixel 10a renders ytechb inline Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a is shown in a black colourway.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YTECHB

 

The Google Pixel 10a is expected to feature a flat metal frame with at least two antenna bands. The right side of the handset could feature a power button placed on top of the volume rockers. The rumoured Google Pixel 10a might sport relatively thick bezels on the front. It is shown to sport a hole punch display cutout, which is expected to house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

However, the previously leaked renders showed the Google Pixel 10a in a blue shade, with slightly thinner bezels on the front. Moreover, the leaked renders also suggest that Google could keep the design of the Pixel 10a unchanged from its March 2025-launched Google Pixel 9a.

This comes soon after the price, colour options, and launch date of the smartphone surfaced online. The Google Pixel 10a will reportedly be launched by the tech giant on March 5. Its price in Europe is said to start at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the base 128GB variant. Meanwhile, a 256GB storage configuration could be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 69,000). It could be offered in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 10a will reportedly sport a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It might carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it could feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Google's Tensor G4 chipset might power the smartphone. It is said to be backed by a 5,100mAh battery.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10a design, Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Google Pixel 10a Price, Google Pixel 10a Launch, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 18 Tipped to Launch With Brighter Display, BOE May Lose Supplier Role

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event
  2. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Debut With Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Gets Delayed
  6. OnePlus Nord 6 Arrives on Geekbench With These Key Specifications
  7. iPhone 18 Could Launch With Brighter Display, BOE May Lose Supplier Role
  8. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  9. Top Deals on Soundbars From Sony, JBL, Sonos, More During the Amazon Sale
  10. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft Splits Into Five Creative Units, Cancels Six Games as Part of 'Major Reset'
  2. Oppo Find N6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders
  4. iPhone 18 Tipped to Launch With Brighter Display, BOE May Lose Supplier Role
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Revealed via Geekbench Listing
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date, Pre-Order Timeline Tipped Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Next Month
  8. Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie
  9. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor
  10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI’s Real Test Is Whether It Reaches Beyond Big Tech: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »