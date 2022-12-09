Google Camera 8.7 is now rolling out to older Pixel phones. Version 8.7 of Google's camera app for Pixel phones was included on the Google Pixel 7 series, and the update is now available for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update also adds some features that were previously limited to the Pixel 7 lineup. Users will be able to quickly change zoom modes with a double tab, and a feature that was disabled in May has made its way back to last year's Pixel phones.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the update to Google Camera 8.7 for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will allow users to switch between the zoom modes (1x and 2x) by tapping the viewfinder twice. This feature was available on the Pixel 7.

The report further says that despite the new Camera 8.7 update, the Pixel 6 Pro still can't fine tune the amount of exposure time in Night Sight shots. However, Pixel 7 series lets users do the same by tapping an indicator in the right of the zoom slider.

Back in May, Google disabled the Familiar Faces feature on the Pixel 6 series. The feature is now available on these handsets, with the latest Google Camera update.

Additionally, it has also become easier to select a location to save a picture to the locked folder, which is protected by your device's password. Users can simply long-press the preview of their last photo and save it wherever they want, as per the report.

As previously mentioned, Google Camera version 8.7 which was available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro featured an improved Macro Focus mode. This feature is not available to Pixel 6 Pro users at the moment.

The Google Camera 8.7 update is rolling out via the Play Store. Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro owners can head to the Google Play store and download the update to access the new features available on the latest update.

