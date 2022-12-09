Technology News
loading

Google Camera 8.7 Update for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Rolling Out: All Details

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are receiving features that debuted on the Pixel 7 lineup.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 December 2022 15:43 IST
Google Camera 8.7 Update for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Rolling Out: All Details

Some Google Camera features were limited to the Pixel 7 series.

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro received new ways to use the Macro Focus mode
  • Users can double-tap in the viewfinder to switch between 1x and 2x zoom
  • Google brings Familiar Faces feature back with Camera 8.7

Google Camera 8.7 is now rolling out to older Pixel phones. Version 8.7 of Google's camera app for Pixel phones was included on the Google Pixel 7 series, and the update is now available for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The update also adds some features that were previously limited to the Pixel 7 lineup. Users will be able to quickly change zoom modes with a double tab, and a feature that was disabled in May has made its way back to last year's Pixel phones.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the update to Google Camera 8.7 for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will allow users to switch between the zoom modes (1x and 2x) by tapping the viewfinder twice. This feature was available on the Pixel 7.

The report further says that despite the new Camera 8.7 update, the Pixel 6 Pro still can't fine tune the amount of exposure time in Night Sight shots. However, Pixel 7 series lets users do the same by tapping an indicator in the right of the zoom slider.

Back in May, Google disabled the Familiar Faces feature on the Pixel 6 series. The feature is now available on these handsets, with the latest Google Camera update.

Additionally, it has also become easier to select a location to save a picture to the locked folder, which is protected by your device's password. Users can simply long-press the preview of their last photo and save it wherever they want, as per the report.

As previously mentioned, Google Camera version 8.7 which was available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro featured an improved Macro Focus mode. This feature is not available to Pixel 6 Pro users at the moment.

The Google Camera 8.7 update is rolling out via the Play Store. Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro owners can head to the Google Play store and download the update to access the new features available on the latest update.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Google, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Draft Digital India Bill Will Be Available for Public Consultation by End of December, MoS IT Says
PayPal Begins Crypto Offerings In European Union Starting with Luxembourg: Details
Featured video of the day
WhatsApp Communities : What Is It and How Is It Different From Whatsapp Groups?

Related Stories

Google Camera 8.7 Update for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Rolling Out: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  5. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. The Game Awards 2022 Winners: Here's the Full List
  8. PlayStation to Hold Free Online Multiplayer Weekend, Starting Saturday
  9. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  10. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, UTs as on November 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Pro Promo Video Teases Durable Build, Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup
  2. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, Union Territories as on November 26: MoS Communications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Hong Kong Amends Anti-Money Laundering Bill to Include Crypto, Here’s What it Means
  5. FTX Collapse: Prepared to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried if Needed, US House Panel Chair Says
  6. Foxconn Ends Months-Long 'Closed Loop' at Largest iPhone Assembly Plant in China
  7. Google Chrome Update With Passkey Support on Android, Windows, and Mac Released
  8. Neuralink Animal Testing: US Lawmakers Push for More Oversight of Elon Musk's Brain Chip Firm
  9. Elon Musk Faces Multiple Lawsuits From Ex-Twitter Workers Over Terms of Mass Layoffs
  10. Asus Zenfone 9 Android 13 Update Rolling Out Now, Includes Design Changes and Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.