Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel 7 Series Set New Sales Record for Google, Pixel 6a Drove Growth in Hardware Revenues: Report

Pixel 7 Series Set New Sales Record for Google, Pixel 6a Drove Growth in Hardware Revenues: Report

Google Pixel 6a launched in India this July for Rs. 43,999

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 26 October 2022 18:04 IST
Pixel 7 Series Set New Sales Record for Google, Pixel 6a Drove Growth in Hardware Revenues: Report

Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Tensor SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro features Tensor G2 SoC
  • Google posted $69.1 billion in revenue for Q3 2022
  • All three Pixel phones are currently available for purchase in India

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched by Google alongside Pixel Watch earlier this month. The flagship smartphone series appears to have turned a new leaf in the Pixel's history. During Google's Q3 2022 earnings call, the company revealed that it had its “highest selling week ever” for the Pixel lineup till date. Google's Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat credited the Pixel 6a as being primarily responsible for the solid growth in hardware revenues. The Pixel 6a powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC was launched in July. Meanwhile, Google's Q3 revenue rose 6 percent year-on-year to $69.1 billion (roughly Rs. 5,67,000 crore).

As per Google's Q3 2022 earning call published by Motley Fool, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that the company recently had its highest-selling week ever for the Pixel series of smartphones in reference to the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. "We recently had our highest selling week ever for Pixel, and I'm really proud of the positive reviews so far. Along with great devices, we introduced our latest release of Android," the report quoted Pichai as saying.

Google's Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat has said that the company delivered solid growth in hardware revenues, primarily from sales of the Pixel 6a. The smartphone went on sale in July this year.

Google on Tuesday posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a six percent increase from the same time period in the previous financial year.

The Pixel 7 series devices, powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC, were unveiled in the country earlier this month. Price of the Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro costs Rs. 84,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Price of Google Pixel 6a in India has been set at Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Google Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones carry a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Tensor SoC, and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a dual camera unit with 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 4,410mAh battery as well.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Sundar Pichai, Ruth Porat
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Coinbase Partners With DeFi Giant MakerDAO to Custody Its Treasury of USDC

Related Stories

Pixel 7 Series Set New Sales Record for Google, Pixel 6a Drove Growth in Hardware Revenues: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.