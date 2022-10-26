Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched by Google alongside Pixel Watch earlier this month. The flagship smartphone series appears to have turned a new leaf in the Pixel's history. During Google's Q3 2022 earnings call, the company revealed that it had its “highest selling week ever” for the Pixel lineup till date. Google's Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat credited the Pixel 6a as being primarily responsible for the solid growth in hardware revenues. The Pixel 6a powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC was launched in July. Meanwhile, Google's Q3 revenue rose 6 percent year-on-year to $69.1 billion (roughly Rs. 5,67,000 crore).

As per Google's Q3 2022 earning call published by Motley Fool, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that the company recently had its highest-selling week ever for the Pixel series of smartphones in reference to the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. "We recently had our highest selling week ever for Pixel, and I'm really proud of the positive reviews so far. Along with great devices, we introduced our latest release of Android," the report quoted Pichai as saying.

Google's Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat has said that the company delivered solid growth in hardware revenues, primarily from sales of the Pixel 6a. The smartphone went on sale in July this year.

Google on Tuesday posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a six percent increase from the same time period in the previous financial year.

The Pixel 7 series devices, powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC, were unveiled in the country earlier this month. Price of the Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro costs Rs. 84,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Price of Google Pixel 6a in India has been set at Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Google Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a triple camera setup with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both phones carry a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Tensor SoC, and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a dual camera unit with 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 4,410mAh battery as well.

