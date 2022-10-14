Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 7 Pro Display Draining Its Battery Faster: Report

The display on the Google Pixel 7 seems just fine.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 15:02 IST
Google Pixel 7 Pro Display Draining Its Battery Faster: Report

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have gone on sale in India

Highlights
  • The Pixel 7 Pro has a 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel
  • It consumes more power compared to displays offered on competing phones
  • There is another display-related issue that has surfaced online

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are finally reaching customers in India, but there seem to be a few problems with the Pixel 7 Pro. The recently reported issues seem to be connected with the display in particular and as per a report, it only appears to affect the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display that offers 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate.

A report by XDA points out how the Pixel 7 Pro's display is a bit of a power hog. The report mentions that the Pixel 7 Pro's 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel draws more power than expected leading to the battery depleting faster. This according to the source happens primarily when the smartphone is used outdoors where the ambient light sensor cranks up the display's brightness. The Pixel 7 Pro's display consumes about 3.5-4W at 600 nits, which is around half the brightness levels that the display is capable of. In high-brightness mode, which is around 1000 nits, the display consumes 6W. Samsung's Galaxy S22+ in comparison consumes 2W at 600 nits and 4W at 1000 nits.

Gadgets 360's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review units are still undergoing testing. But we can confirm that we have noticed battery drain issues with the bigger Pixel 7 Pro, which is lasting just a day with casual use (minimal camera and gaming usage).

A tweet by Prasad Naik also pointed out another display-related issue. His tweet explains how the display remains active for several milliseconds even after the smartphone has been locked. The display remaining active under the lock screen leads to random apps getting launched. So, users may find random apps opened up every time they unlock their smartphone.

Gadgets 360 can confirm this issue exists with our review unit as well. We can also confirm that the issue with the display remaining active exists on our Pixel 7 review unit as well. The issue seems to be triggered during the lock animation, when the screen remains active for a few milliseconds till the fade out lock screen animation is complete. It isn't clear whether both issues will be addressed by Google in a software update, but we have reached out to Google for comment.

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones went on sale in India yesterday. They are the first premium smartphones from Google to reach India after a four-year gap. The Pixel 7 is available at Rs. 59,999, while the bigger Pixel 7 Pro is available at Rs. 84,999 on Flipkart.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Battery, Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Social Media Use and Poor Wellbeing Feed Into Each Other in a Vicious Cycle. Here Are 3 Ways to Avoid Getting Stuck
Moto E22s India Launch Date Set for October 17, Specifications Confirmed

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 Pro Display Draining Its Battery Faster: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.