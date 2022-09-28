Technology News
Google Pixel 7 Series Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to be announced at the company's 'Made by Google' launch event on October 6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 28 September 2022 14:15 IST
Google Pixel 7 Series Renders Surface Online, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @ishanagarwal24

Google showcased the upcoming devices at its Google I/O 2022 event in May

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 series will be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC
  • Leaked renders hint at a display with a hole-punch cutout
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro could feature a 10-megapixel selfie shooter

Google Pixel 7 series is all set to launch during the ‘Made By Google' event on October 6. Ahead of the smartphones' debut, renders of the upcoming Pixel phones have surfaced online, indicating the complete design of the handsets. The renders suggest multiple colour options for the phones. Like the Pixel 6 series models, both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are shown to sport a hole-punch display designs in the images. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are already confirmed to feature the new Tensor G2 SoC.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked purported renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The renders show a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the displays. Further, the handsets are seen sporting a horizontally aligned rear camera setup along with an LED flash, similar to the Pixel 6 series models. The Pixel 7 series phones are shown with slim bezels. The power button and volume rocker are seen arranged on the right spine of the phone.

The leak suggests white, black and mint green colour options for the Pixel 7, while the renders show the Pixel 7 Pro in black, white and hazel colourways.

Google introduced the Pixel 7 series in May at its I/O 2022 event. The company will be hosting the ‘Made By Google' launch event on October 6 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) to launch the Pixel 7 series alongside Google Pixel Watch. The Tensor G2 SoC is confirmed to power the upcoming smartphones.

Specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have leaked multiple times in the past. The vanilla Pixel 7 is said to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate display, while the Pixel 7 Pro is claimed to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 Pro, as per a recent leak, is expected to be sold in a 12GB RAM variant. Both smartphones are said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 7 is could pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is said to feature three rear cameras with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both smartphones are expected to pack 11-megapixel selfie sensors.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Specifications, Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Fast Company Shuts Down Website After Hackers Compromise Apple News Feed
Experience 24bit Hi-Fi Sound With the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

