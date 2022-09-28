Technology News
loading

Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video

Reveals the upcoming Pixel smartphones from every angle possible

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 September 2022 12:13 IST
Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should be available in three finishes

Highlights
  • Google’s Pixel 7 Pro features updated designs that look polished
  • Both smartphones will have Google’s Tensor 2 SoC
  • Both premium smartphones will be coming to India

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the successors to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, which were launched globally last year. Google has already announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphones, which is scheduled to take place on October 6. Also expected to launch is the Pixel Watch, which is a first for Google. The search giant gave us a glimpse of these upcoming devices at its Google I/O 2022 event and has now released a new design video showcasing the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.

Google had recently released a shorter video showcasing its new portfolio (which included the new Pixel Watch and the Pixel Buds Pro, but it either blurred out parts of the phones or zoomed in, turning it into a teaser. The new video basically gives us a clearer picture of what the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro from Google will look like when launched. It showcases the chiseled redesign of the rear camera module, which now appears to be made out of metal, instead of the metal and glass construction used on the Pixel 6 Pro. The design appears quite premium and seamless and also showcases the new colour options.

According to the official Google Store website, the Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow finishes, while the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Hazel and Snow finishes. While both phones feature glossy glass rear panels (like with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) the Pixel 7 appears to have a matte-finished camera module and frame. The Pixel 7 Pro's camera module and frame as per the video has a reflective chrome-like finish.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rumoured specifications

Since our first glimpse of the new Pixel smartphones at Google I/O 2022, the company has been shy about revealing hardware-related information. Officially, we know that it will feature the Tensor G2 SoC, which is an upgrade to the Tensor SoC used in the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a. However, a recent leak gave out more information, suggesting that the changes between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series may not be very drastic.

The Pixel 7 is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ 90Hz refresh rate display, while the Pixel 7 Pro is claimed to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro as per a recent leak, is expected to be available in a 12GB RAM variant. Both smartphones are said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 7 is rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, while the Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature three rear cameras with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both smartphones are expected to feature 11-megapixel sensors for their respective selfie cameras.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro India availability confirmed

Google has avoided India as a market for its premium smartphones since the launch of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The last premium Pixel smartphones to come to India were the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3XL. Since then, Google has only launched its budget offerings in the country with phones like the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, the Pixel 4a and more recently the Pixel 6a. However, Google has confirmed that its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will officially be coming to India this year, which should shake up things in the high-end premium smartphone segment, which has been dominated by Samsung and Apple. Google has yet to confirm when the phones will hit pre-order or go on sale in India.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2915mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Poor notch design
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 XL review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3430mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good cameras
  • Good software features
  • Guaranteed updates for three years
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Weak processor and low storage for the price
Read detailed Google Pixel 3a review
Display 5.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2220 pixels
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good cameras
  • Good software features
  • Guaranteed updates for three years
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Weak processor and low storage for the price
Read detailed Google Pixel 3a XL review
Display 6.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Stereo speakers
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Light, built well
  • Bad
  • Relatively low battery capacity
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Google Pixel 4a review
Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Launch, Google Pixel 7 Pro Launch date, Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Google Pixel 7 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Christie’s Adopts Blockchain, Launches NFT Auction Platform Built on Ethereum

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.