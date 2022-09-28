Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the successors to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, which were launched globally last year. Google has already announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphones, which is scheduled to take place on October 6. Also expected to launch is the Pixel Watch, which is a first for Google. The search giant gave us a glimpse of these upcoming devices at its Google I/O 2022 event and has now released a new design video showcasing the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.

Google had recently released a shorter video showcasing its new portfolio (which included the new Pixel Watch and the Pixel Buds Pro, but it either blurred out parts of the phones or zoomed in, turning it into a teaser. The new video basically gives us a clearer picture of what the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro from Google will look like when launched. It showcases the chiseled redesign of the rear camera module, which now appears to be made out of metal, instead of the metal and glass construction used on the Pixel 6 Pro. The design appears quite premium and seamless and also showcases the new colour options.

According to the official Google Store website, the Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow finishes, while the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Hazel and Snow finishes. While both phones feature glossy glass rear panels (like with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) the Pixel 7 appears to have a matte-finished camera module and frame. The Pixel 7 Pro's camera module and frame as per the video has a reflective chrome-like finish.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rumoured specifications

Since our first glimpse of the new Pixel smartphones at Google I/O 2022, the company has been shy about revealing hardware-related information. Officially, we know that it will feature the Tensor G2 SoC, which is an upgrade to the Tensor SoC used in the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a. However, a recent leak gave out more information, suggesting that the changes between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series may not be very drastic.

The Pixel 7 is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ 90Hz refresh rate display, while the Pixel 7 Pro is claimed to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro as per a recent leak, is expected to be available in a 12GB RAM variant. Both smartphones are said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 7 is rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, while the Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature three rear cameras with an additional 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Both smartphones are expected to feature 11-megapixel sensors for their respective selfie cameras.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro India availability confirmed

Google has avoided India as a market for its premium smartphones since the launch of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The last premium Pixel smartphones to come to India were the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3XL. Since then, Google has only launched its budget offerings in the country with phones like the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, the Pixel 4a and more recently the Pixel 6a. However, Google has confirmed that its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will officially be coming to India this year, which should shake up things in the high-end premium smartphone segment, which has been dominated by Samsung and Apple. Google has yet to confirm when the phones will hit pre-order or go on sale in India.

