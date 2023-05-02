Pixel 7a India Launch Date Set for May 11, Will Be Sold via Flipkart: Details

Pixel 7a India launch date has been set for May 11, the company announced on Tuesday. The latest Pixel A-series smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart, just like the other Pixel branded smartphones launched in India by the company. The search giant is expected to launch the Pixel 7a at its upcoming Google I/O event that begins on May 10. Ahead of the smartphone's debut, it has already been spotted online several times, from leaked renders to unboxing videos, that show off the handset's design and some of its specifications.

