Google Pixel 9 series is scheduled to launch on August 13 globally and the day after in India. Ahead of its debut, the company has confirmed that it will make its upcoming smartphones available at offline retail stores in the country for the first time in years. The Pixel 9 series will also be sold through online channels. This development comes amidst speculation that Google may only introduce two of the four Pixel models in India that are slated to be launched in the global markets.

Google Pixel 9 Series Offline Availability

As per the teasers, Google Pixel 9 series may be available for purchase at two Indian retail stores: Reliance Digital and Croma. The e-shopping portals of both stores have landing pages dedicated to pre-booking the Pixel 9 series. Users can register their interest and pre-book Google's upcoming smartphones at their nearest Reliance Digital and Croma stores when it commences.

Pre-booking Page for Google Pixel 9 Series on Croma

While the reasons behind this move are unknown, it is speculated to be done to help increase sales of the Pixel 9 series in India, especially for prospective buyers who are apprehensive of purchasing smartphones and other electronics from e-commerce platforms.

The Pixel 9 series will also be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, which is Google's only official selling partner in India, in addition to its own India store. It also has a dedicated microsite in anticipation of the launch. While Google will debut its upcoming flagship series globally on August 13, the launch in India will take place a day later on August 14.

The handsets are expected to be available for pre-order post-launch.

Google Pixel 9 Series in India

In recent weeks, Google has teased the impending launch of its Pixel 9 series. However, Flipkart and other websites, on which it is expected to be available for purchase, only advertise the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This has led to speculation that the technology giant may only launch two models in India, skipping out on the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro.

However, the official Google India Store references the Pixel 9 Pro too, further causing more speculation around the availability of the upcoming smartphones in the country.