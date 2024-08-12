Technology News
English Edition
  • Google Pixel 9 Series Offline Availability Confirmed at Reliance Digital, Croma Stores Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 9 Series Offline Availability Confirmed at Reliance Digital, Croma Stores Ahead of Launch

Google's Pixel 9 series will also be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, in addition to its own online store in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 11:51 IST
Google Pixel 9 Series Offline Availability Confirmed at Reliance Digital, Croma Stores Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Google is confirmed to bring its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to India

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 series is reported to comprise four models
  • The upcoming smartphones may be avaialble in India at offline stores
  • Google may make handsets available for pre-order post-launch
Google Pixel 9 series is scheduled to launch on August 13 globally and the day after in India. Ahead of its debut, the company has confirmed that it will make its upcoming smartphones available at offline retail stores in the country for the first time in years. The Pixel 9 series will also be sold through online channels. This development comes amidst speculation that Google may only introduce two of the four Pixel models in India that are slated to be launched in the global markets.

Google Pixel 9 Series Offline Availability

As per the teasers, Google Pixel 9 series may be available for purchase at two Indian retail stores: Reliance Digital and Croma. The e-shopping portals of both stores have landing pages dedicated to pre-booking the Pixel 9 series. Users can register their interest and pre-book Google's upcoming smartphones at their nearest Reliance Digital and Croma stores when it commences.

pixel 9 croma Google Pixel 9 Series

Pre-booking Page for Google Pixel 9 Series on Croma

While the reasons behind this move are unknown, it is speculated to be done to help increase sales of the Pixel 9 series in India, especially for prospective buyers who are apprehensive of purchasing smartphones and other electronics from e-commerce platforms.

The Pixel 9 series will also be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, which is Google's only official selling partner in India, in addition to its own India store. It also has a dedicated microsite in anticipation of the launch. While Google will debut its upcoming flagship series globally on August 13, the launch in India will take place a day later on August 14.

The handsets are expected to be available for pre-order post-launch.

Google Pixel 9 Series in India

In recent weeks, Google has teased the impending launch of its Pixel 9 series. However, Flipkart and other websites, on which it is expected to be available for purchase, only advertise the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This has led to speculation that the technology giant may only launch two models in India, skipping out on the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro.

However, the official Google India Store references the Pixel 9 Pro too, further causing more speculation around the availability of the upcoming smartphones in the country.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 launch, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Comment
