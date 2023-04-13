Technology News

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Size Tipped Again: All Details

The Pixel 8 series is expected to launch in H2 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 April 2023 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 8 series is expected to succeed the Pixel 7 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8 is expected to feature rounded corners
  • The Pro model is likely to feature a display similar to its predecessor
  • Pixel 8 Pro may also get a new rear camera setup

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series later this year. The series is expected to feature Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. Previous reports suggest that the Mountain View-based tech giant is expected to unveil the phones in the second half of 2023. There have been multiple leaks and reports surrounding the phones in the past few weeks. Most of the reports hinted at the upcoming design features of the series of handsets. Now, a tipster has suggested a key specification of the purported Google smartphones.

According to a tweet by display analyst Ross Young, the Google Pixel 8 will feature a 6.16-inch display, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch panel. For comparison, the Pixel 7 has a 6.30-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.70-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Young also suggests that the display panels for both the upcoming Google Pixel phones will enter production in May this year. The Pixel 8 series is expected to launch in the second half of this year according to an earlier report, which adds that the handsets could be powered by a new Tensor G3 chipset.

According to a previous leaked renders, the upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone is said to have rounded corners, as opposed to the angled edges on the Pixel 7. It is also seen with a horizontal camera module on the back panel, identical to its predecessor. The renders also implie that the Pixel 8 will have dual rear cameras, while the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a telephoto camera as part of a triple rear camera arrangement, similar to what's on the Pixel 7 Pro.

The leaked images suggest that the base Pixel 8's bottom edge will have a USB Type-C connector and a speaker grille, while the right side will have the volume and power buttons. The Pixel 8 will reportedly measure 150.5mm x 70.8mm x 8.9mm in size, with a depth of 12mm including the camera module.

Another leak suggested that the Pixel 8 Pro model will include a significant adjustment to the rear camera layout. Unlike earlier generations, the Pixel 8 Pro's camera sensors appear grouped together in cited leaked images, and the handset also includes an additional sensor to the right of the three cameras, beneath the LED flash. This sensor's functionality is yet to be disclosed.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also seen to have more rounded corners than its predecessor, as well as a hole punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera. The power and volume keys, like the Pixel 7 Pro, are seen on the right edge of the phone, while the speaker grille and USB Type-C connector are seen at the bottom. The handset would reportedly measure 162.6 76.5 8.7mm, with a thickness of 12mm including the camera module.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Size Tipped Again: All Details
