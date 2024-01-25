Technology News
Google Brings Circle to Search, Magic Compose, More to Pixel 8 Pro With January Feature Drop

Pixel 8 series owners will be able to access Circle to Search starting on January 31.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2024 14:36 IST
Google Brings Circle to Search, Magic Compose, More to Pixel 8 Pro With January Feature Drop

Google Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a temperature sensor

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 phones will get the Circle to Search feature by January 31
  • The Pixel 8 Pro is getting a temperature monitoring app
  • Google is also rolling out the Magic Compose feature for the Pixel 8 Pro
Google's January Pixel feature drop is now available to download, unlocking new functionality on the company's latest Pixel 8 lineup. According to details shared by the search giant, the January feature drop update comes with the new Circle to Search feature found on the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones that was unveiled by Samsung earlier this month. It also makes the thermometer sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro more useful, and brings generative AI features to the flagship phone.

With the January Pixel feature drop, Google has brought the new Circle to Search feature that arrived on the Galaxy S24 series to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. You can long press the navigation bar — or home button — and circle, scribble, or highlight images and text on the screen to perform a search without leaving the app. This feature will go live on January 31, in time for the arrival of the Galaxy S24 series.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also getting a option within the thermometer app, allowing owners of the high-end Pixel phone to record their body temperature. Google says that the "medical grade" feature will let you record body temperatures of any person, but you can choose to store your own records using the Fitbit app. The standard Pixel 8 and older models aren't equipped with this sensor, so the feature won't be available on those handsets.

Magic Compose powered by Google's on-device Gemini Nano AI model is also available on the Pixel 8 Pro with the latest feature drop. You can pick from four different writing styles — Chill, Excited, Formal, and Shakespearean. Similarly, the Photomoji feature is now available on all currently supported Pixel phones, allowing you to turn photos on your phone into emoji that you can use for message reactions.

With the January Pixel feature drop, Google has rebranded the Nearby Share feature to Quick Share, a feature offered by Samsung alongside Google's feature. This change was previously announced by the company and will roll out to all Android smartphones in the future. Meanwhile, owners of the Pixel Watch 2 will now experience seamless switching between their devices, when they're using the Pixel Buds Pro, according to the company.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Circle to Search, AI, Artificial intelligence, Pixel Feature Drop
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
The Pokémon Company Issues Statement After Palworld Attracts Plagiarism Allegations

