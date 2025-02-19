Google is likely to announce the Pixel 9a soon. As we wait for the formal announcement, a set of new high-resolution renders has leaked online offering a clearer look at the Pixel 8a successor. The renders showcase the phone in four colour options. The Pixel 9a appears to have a new rear camera module design, flush with the rear panel. This is a departure from the visor-like camera island of Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a is expected to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 processor.

Google Pixel 9a Design Leaked in New Renders

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared official-looking renders of Pixel 9a on X. The renders without a watermark show the phone in black, pink, gold, and blue colour options. Google is expected to market these colours as Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain, and Iris.

At the back, the alleged Pixel 9a appears to have a dual rear camera setup that's arranged horizontally in a pill-shaped camera island. The camera module is positioned slightly to the left and is nearly flush with the rear panel, marking a departure from Google's signature camera visor. The Google logo appears to be arranged at the centre of the back.

The Pixel 9a seems to have a hole punch cutout on the display to house a selfie shooter. The bezels on the display appear to be symmetrical. The right side of the phone appears to have volume and power buttons.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to be available for pre-orders from March 19. It is expected to go on sale on March 26. The price of the handset may start at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 128GB storage option.

As per past leaks, the Pixel 9a is tipped to come with a Tensor G4 processor like the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is likely to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It may have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Pixel 9a could feature a dual camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It is expected to house a 5,100mAh battery, with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support.