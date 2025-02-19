Technology News
English Edition

Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Surface Online; Suggests Flat Rear Camera Module

Google Pixel 9a renders suggest black, pink, gold, and blue colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025 19:00 IST
Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Surface Online; Suggests Flat Rear Camera Module

Photo Credit: X/ @Sudhanshu1414

Google Pixel 9a is expected to go on sale on March 26

Highlights
  • Pixel 9a could run on Google's Tensor G4 SoC
  • The company may launch a total redesign of the series with the new phone
  • Pixel 9a is tipped to feature a dual camera unit
Advertisement

Google is likely to announce the Pixel 9a soon. As we wait for the formal announcement, a set of new high-resolution renders has leaked online offering a clearer look at the Pixel 8a successor. The renders showcase the phone in four colour options. The Pixel 9a appears to have a new rear camera module design, flush with the rear panel. This is a departure from the visor-like camera island of Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a is expected to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 processor. 

Google Pixel 9a Design Leaked in New Renders

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared official-looking renders of Pixel 9a on X. The renders without a watermark show the phone in black, pink, gold, and blue colour options. Google is expected to market these colours as Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain, and Iris.

At the back, the alleged Pixel 9a appears to have a dual rear camera setup that's arranged horizontally in a pill-shaped camera island. The camera module is positioned slightly to the left and is nearly flush with the rear panel, marking a departure from Google's signature camera visor. The Google logo appears to be arranged at the centre of the back.

The Pixel 9a seems to have a hole punch cutout on the display to house a selfie shooter. The bezels on the display appear to be symmetrical. The right side of the phone appears to have volume and power buttons. 

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to be available for pre-orders from March 19. It is expected to go on sale on March 26. The price of the handset may start at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 128GB storage option.

As per past leaks, the Pixel 9a is tipped to come with a Tensor G4 processor like the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is likely to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It may have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Pixel 9a could feature a dual camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It is expected to house a 5,100mAh battery, with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support.

 

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple’s AI-Powered Image Playground App Reportedly Has Bias Issues

Related Stories

Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Surface Online; Suggests Flat Rear Camera Module
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch PAK vs NZ Online
  2. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G WithÂ MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India
  4. OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Screen, Google's Wear OS 5 Launched
  5. Marvel Rivals Developer NetEase Hit With Layoffs Over 'Organisational Reasons'
  6. Google Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Leaked; Show Visor-Free Design
  7. Oppo, OnePlus Might Be Testing a Massive 8,000mAh Smartphone Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Reportedly Gets Log Video Recording Feature With One UI 7 Beta Update
  2. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Subcriptions Get Up to 35 Percent Discount in India
  3. Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Surface Online; Suggests Flat Rear Camera Module
  4. Apple’s AI-Powered Image Playground App Reportedly Has Bias Issues
  5. Gemini in Google Meet Can Now Suggest ‘Next Steps’ After Meetings
  6. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 13 Partners Instagram to Add Night Mode to In-App Camera
  8. Tesla to Reportedly Begin Selling Imported EVs in India by April, Showroom Locations Finalised
  9. George Lopez’s Last Stand-Up Special Muy Católico Premieres on Prime Video
  10. Dope Thief OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brian Tyree Henry Starrer Crime Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »