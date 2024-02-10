Technology News
Google Pixel 9 model renders have been leaked previously.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 10 February 2024 15:11 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (pictured) were unvieled in October this year

Highlights
  • The Pixel 9 series likely to be announced later this year
  • The upcoming series is expected to launch with three models
  • This listed Google phone is expected to be the third Pixel 9 model
Google Pixel 9 series is expected to launch as the successor to the Pixel 8 lineup, which launched in October 2023 with a base Pixel 8 and a Pixel 8 Pro model. The purported series is expected to launch with three new models, including a vanilla and a Pro model. The third model has not yet been confirmed but may have been spotted online. A new Google handset recently surfaced on a benchmarking website, and it is expected to be the purported third Pixel 9 model.

A MySmartPrice report spotted a smartphone named Google Tokay on the Geekbench 5 database. As per the listing, the handset scored 1082 points on the single-core test and 3121 points on the multi-core test. However, the report also adds that since the scores are significantly lower than those of the Pixel 8 models, the legitimacy of these test results should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The listing shows the Google Tokay model with an octa-core chipset. Four cores seemed to have clocked at 1.95GHz, three at 2.60GHz, and one at 3.10GHz. The report suggests it could be the Tensor G4 chipset. It is also seen with a Mali G715 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The phone is also seen with an Android 14 OS.

The upcoming Google Pixel lineup is tipped to get a base Pixel 9 model codenamed 'komodo' and a Pixel 9 Pro model codenamed 'caiman.' A third model is also rumoured, but little is known about it. The report suggests that this could be the third Pixel 9 series model.

Previously, the Google Pixel 9 leaked images, and Pixel 9 Pro renders surfaced online. They are seen with flat sides, unlike the preceding model and similar to the design of the iPhone 15 series. The models appear with a more compact camera island with a triple rear camera unit.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 15 Available With Over Rs. 13,000 Discount on Flipkart: Here Are Details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected MWC 2024 Launch

