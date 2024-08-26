Google Pixel 8a arrived in May this year with a refreshed design, Tensor G3 SoC, and several AI features. It is still new in the market but the first image of Google's next-generation Pixel A series phone — Pixel 9a — has now leaked online. Shared by a reliable source, the images show that the upcoming phone will have little resemblance to the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a. The phone is seen with a redesigned rear panel and lacks the Pixel-style camera bar.

Pixel 9a Might Have a Different Rear Camera Layout

A Vietnamese Facebook group (via ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco)) shared the supposed renders of the Pixel 9a. The renders show the handset in a black shade with a boxy design. The leak indicates that Google has made a remarkable change to the way the cameras are laid out on the next Pixel phone. It doesn't have a camera bar like previous Pixel phones, instead, the dual cameras are seen flush with the rear of the phone's body.

Pixel 9a

Source: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) August 26, 2024

Pixel 9a's camera sensors are seen arranged horizontally alongside the LED flash. It has a glossy ring around the sensors, resembling the camera bar of the Pixel 9 lineup, which was introduced earlier this month. Further, the alleged renders suggest a hole-punch display design for the phone. It appears to have flat edges as well.

Additionally, the tipster claimed that Pixel 9a could be released at the “end of this year,” and it will be available in four colours, including a new silver colour option.

Google just wrapped its major hardware event for launching the Pixel 9 family. There is still uncertainty about whether the company will hold a new launch event for the next Pixel A series phone this year or keep it for the first half of 2025. Therefore, it is recommended to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

The Pixel 8a starts in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 128GB variant, while the top-end 256GB option has a price tag of Rs. 59,999.