Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 9a Early Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Layout, Boxy Design

Google Pixel 9a appears to have dual rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 17:07 IST
Google Pixel 9a Early Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Layout, Boxy Design

Pixel 8a was released a couple of months ago, ahead of Google I/O

Highlights
  • Pixel 9a's camera sensors are seen arranged horizontally
  • It has a glossy ring around the sensors
  • Pixel 9a could be released at the “end of this year"
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8a arrived in May this year with a refreshed design, Tensor G3 SoC, and several AI features. It is still new in the market but the first image of Google's next-generation Pixel A series phone — Pixel 9a — has now leaked online. Shared by a reliable source, the images show that the upcoming phone will have little resemblance to the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a. The phone is seen with a redesigned rear panel and lacks the Pixel-style camera bar.

Pixel 9a Might Have a Different Rear Camera Layout

A Vietnamese Facebook group (via ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco)) shared the supposed renders of the Pixel 9a. The renders show the handset in a black shade with a boxy design. The leak indicates that Google has made a remarkable change to the way the cameras are laid out on the next Pixel phone. It doesn't have a camera bar like previous Pixel phones, instead, the dual cameras are seen flush with the rear of the phone's body.

Pixel 9a's camera sensors are seen arranged horizontally alongside the LED flash. It has a glossy ring around the sensors, resembling the camera bar of the Pixel 9 lineup, which was introduced earlier this month. Further, the alleged renders suggest a hole-punch display design for the phone. It appears to have flat edges as well.

Additionally, the tipster claimed that Pixel 9a could be released at the “end of this year,” and it will be available in four colours, including a new silver colour option.

Google just wrapped its major hardware event for launching the Pixel 9 family. There is still uncertainty about whether the company will hold a new launch event for the next Pixel A series phone this year or keep it for the first half of 2025. Therefore, it is recommended to take this leak with a pinch of salt. 

The Pixel 8a starts in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 128GB variant, while the top-end 256GB option has a price tag of Rs. 59,999.

 

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact IP67-rated design
  • Timely software updates
  • Pixel Feature Drops are worth the wait
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezel
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Heating limits camera options
  • Wired and wireless charging are slow
Read detailed Google Pixel 8a review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4492mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Google, Google Pixel 8a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Boeing Starliner Astronauts to Return to Earth Next Year on SpaceX Craft, NASA Says
Google Pixel 9a Early Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Layout, Boxy Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets This Critical Heart Monitoring Feature
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro May Launch With These Specifications in China
  4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Prices Surface Online
  5. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  6. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Bring Touch Up and Low-Light Filters for Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  2. eRupee CBDC Has Amassed 5 Million Users in Retail Pilot, Set for More Programmability: RBI Governor
  3. Arc Search AI Mobile Browser Confirmed to Get an Android App Soon
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  5. WazirX Opens INR Balance Withdrawals, Users Can Access 66 Percent of Funds
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database, May Come With Intel Lunar Lake Chip
  7. Apple Retains LG Innotek for Supplying Folded Zoom Modules for iPhone 16 Pro Series: Report
  8. Samsung Adds Bixby Voice Assistant to Its Bespoke AI Home Appliances
  9. Realme Note 60 Launch Date Set for August 30; Design, Colourway, Key Features Revealed
  10. Apple’s AI-Powered Tabletop Robotic Device May Function as Video Conferencing and Remote Home Security Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »