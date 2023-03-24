Technology News

Google Rolling Out iOS-Like ‘Sync Apps to Devices’ Feature for Android: Report

The aim behind releasing this feature is to raise the convenience quotient for the users of multiple Android devices.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 March 2023 17:24 IST
Details on the wider roll out of this feature remains unclear, including the timeline

  • Google has not officially announced the release of this feature
  • The feature will reportedly appear as a sub menu option on PlayStore
  • iOS already offers this feature to its users

Google has reportedly begun rolling out an iOS-like feature to simplify multi-device usage for the users of the Android ecosystem. A new option titled ‘Sync Apps to Devices' is now said to being released under the ‘Manage apps and device' section of Google PlayStore. This option is expected to let Android users install apps on all the devices that they are logged-in from a single Google account. The aim behind releasing this feature is to raise the convenience quotient for the users of Android devices like phones, tablets, and watches, among others.

Google has not officially announced the roll out of this feature, however, some people have already noticed the new option on PlayStore. Screenshots of the same have emerged on Twitter.

Tapping on the option will reportedly allow users to see all the devices that are signed-in from their Google accounts. They can then select or deselect the devices they want to sync their phone apps to.

A note from Google reportedly also mentions, “Apps that you install on this device will also be installed on your synced devices.”

People using two or more Android phones at the same time will also be able to mirror all their apps signed-in to the same Google accounts on all of the phones. The feature, however, will not update the apps on all the connected devices at the same time. Users will have to manually update all the apps on different devices.

Details on the wider rollout of this feature remains unclear, including the timeline. A confirmation about this feature from Google is also awaited for the time being.

Apple already provides this functionality to iOS users. By default, all the devices connected to the same Apple ID are synced across iPhones, iPads, MacBooksand Apple Watches.

IISc Team Working on Antennas to Empower 6G Technology for V2X Communications

