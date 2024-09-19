Technology News
Apple Intelligence Will be Available in German, Italian and More Languages in 2025

Only a handful of Apple Intelligence features, such as writing tools, Clean Up and web page summarisation, will be initially available next month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 13:19 IST
Apple Intelligence is currently available in iOS 18.1 developer beta

Highlights
  • Apple Intelligence will be expanded to more languages starting next year
  • It will be available in English (India), German and more languages
  • Apple says AI features will arrive with iOS 18.1 update next month
Apple has announced that it is expanding the language support for Apple Intelligence – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for iPhone and other devices. The newly added languages will be rolled out to users next year. They include German, and Italian as well as two new versions of English (for different regions). Although the AI suite has been available with iOS 18 developer beta for some time now, it was not bundled with the update that was publicly released on September 16.

Apple Intelligence features will arrive on iPhone and other devices with the iOS 18.1 update next month.

More Languages Added to Apple Intelligence

In a newsroom post following the rollout of the iOS 18 update, Apple announced the expansion of languages in its AI suite. Starting in 2025, it will be available in English (India), English (Singapore), German, Italian, Portuguese, Vietnamese and “others”.

Apple Intelligence initially debuted in US English, and at the time, the iPhone maker revealed that it would also get support for localised English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom in December. Next year, it will also be available in Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

Although the announcement of its expansion has been made, the AI suite is not available on iPhone and other Apple devices at the moment. The Cupertino-based tech giant says it will be rolled out with the iOS 18.1 update next month. However, only a handful of features, such as writing tools, Clean Up tool, and web page summarisation, will be initially available. Other additions like Image Playground and an AI-powered Siri will be introduced later next year.

Apple Intelligence will also not be available for iPhone and other Apple device users in China and the European Union (EU), the company says. The entire iPhone 16 series is compatible with the AI suite, in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max from last year.

