Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has been rumoured to get a redesign and now we have the first glimpse of how it could look. Recently surfaced renders reportedly tease a new “squircle” design of the smartwatch similar to the flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra, which replaces the previous circular design. While the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to retain signature elements like a rotating bezel, it may benefit from an additional button which may potentially add more functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Design Leak

SammyGuru collaborated with tipster OnLeaks to share the 5K CAD renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a report. The smartwatch is said to measure 6 x 46.5 x 14.2mm in terms of dimensions and could sport a 1.5-inch screen. Its design appears to be based on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, with a circular screen in a square dial, forming the “squircle” shape.

The purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic reportedly retains familiar design elements, such as a rotating crown and two physical buttons on the side. But what's new could be a third extra button, which is said to sit in the middle of the existing two buttons on the smartwatch's right spine and may be highlighted in an orange colourway, similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

5K render of the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ SammyGuru

While its functionality remains unclear, Samsung could bring similar operation as the Quick button on the flagship wearable.

These CAD renders corroborate previous information gathered from animation files of the leaked One UI 8 Watch which hinted towards the Classic model making a comeback with a new squircle look, as well as the new Quick button. It is also speculated to adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's extended vibration pattern support for delivering enhanced haptic feedback. The purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may be offered in a single 47mm size option and could pack a battery rated at 435mAh, which potentially translates to a 450mAh typical battery capability.

More details are expected to surface in the coming months as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic launch date nears. It is likely to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the summer alongside Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones.