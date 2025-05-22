Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic CAD Renders Tease New Squircle Design, Extra Button: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may sport a 1.5-inch circular display housed in a square dial.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 10:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic CAD Renders Tease New Squircle Design, Extra Button: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's design may be inspired by the Galaxy Watch Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Leaked renders show a “squircle” design for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
  • The smartwatch is reported to get a third orange-accented button
  • It is likely to come in a single 47mm size with a 435mAh rated battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has been rumoured to get a redesign and now we have the first glimpse of how it could look. Recently surfaced renders reportedly tease a new “squircle” design of the smartwatch similar to the flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra, which replaces the previous circular design. While the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to retain signature elements like a rotating bezel, it may benefit from an additional button which may potentially add more functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Design Leak

SammyGuru collaborated with tipster OnLeaks to share the 5K CAD renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a report. The smartwatch is said to measure 6 x 46.5 x 14.2mm in terms of dimensions and could sport a 1.5-inch screen. Its design appears to be based on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, with a circular screen in a square dial, forming the “squircle” shape.

The purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic reportedly retains familiar design elements, such as a rotating crown and two physical buttons on the side. But what's new could be a third extra button, which is said to sit in the middle of the existing two buttons on the smartwatch's right spine and may be highlighted in an orange colourway, similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

samsung galaxy watch 8 classic render sammyguru x onleaks Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

5K render of the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ SammyGuru

 

While its functionality remains unclear, Samsung could bring similar operation as the Quick button on the flagship wearable.

These CAD renders corroborate previous information gathered from animation files of the leaked One UI 8 Watch which hinted towards the Classic model making a comeback with a new squircle look, as well as the new Quick button. It is also speculated to adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's extended vibration pattern support for delivering enhanced haptic feedback. The purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may be offered in a single 47mm size option and could pack a battery rated at 435mAh, which potentially translates to a 450mAh typical battery capability.

More details are expected to surface in the coming months as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic launch date nears. It is likely to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the summer alongside Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Trump Memecoin Holders Set to Dine With US President, Tron Founder Justin Sun Confirms Attendance 

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic CAD Renders Tease New Squircle Design, Extra Button: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google I/O 2025: Here Are All the Major AI Announcements
  2. Android 16 Release: All You Can Expect from Google's Upcoming OS Update
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Series to Arrive With Integrated Google Gemini Features
  4. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC Launched
  5. HP Launches OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
  6. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  7. iQOO Pad 5 Pro With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Debuts Alongside iQOO Pad 5
  8. Honor 400 Series Confirmed to Get Six Years of Android Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera
  2. Honor 400 Series to Get Six Years of Android Updates, AI Features Powered by Google’s Veo 2
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic CAD Renders Tease New Squircle Design, Extra Button: Report
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Will Feature a Second City in Addition to Night City, Says Series Creator
  5. Trump Memecoin Holders Set to Dine With US President, Tron Founder Justin Sun Confirms Attendance 
  6. Amazon Working on Large Foldable Device Similar to Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  8. Google Announces SynthID Detector That Can Identify Gemini-Generated Content at Google I/O 2025
  9. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Global Launch Set for May 27; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  10. iQOO Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and TWS Air 3 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »