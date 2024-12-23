Technology News
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has 6.8-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 19:24 IST
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is available in Agate Gray and Provence Purple shades

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0
  • It supports two-way Beidou satellite text messaging
  • Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche has a triple rear camera unit
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design was launched in China as the third entrant in the company's Magic 7  series. The new flagship smartphone comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset and is backed by a 5,850mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging. The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has accents resembling iconic Porsche cars. It boasts a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Price

The price of Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is set at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 16GB+512GB version and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) for the 24GB+1TB version. It is available in Agate Gray and Provence Purple shades.

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Specifications

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 skin and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 453ppi pixel density, and 1,600 nits of global peak brightness. The display is touted to deliver 5,000 nits HDR peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

As the name implies, the design of Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is inspired by classic Porsche elements. It has an iconic hexagonal structure. The phone is claimed to have grabbed the Swiss SGS multi-scenario gold label five-star glass scratch and drop resistance certification. Its Glory King Kong Giant Rhino Glass coating is advertised to be 10 times scratch-resistant and 10 times drop-resistant than the Honor King Kong Giant Rhino Glass and ordinary glass with the same weight carrier.

For optics, the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture and support for OIS. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 100x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom. The rear camera unit has a 1200-point LiDAR array focusing system for enhanced focus speed. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth camera.

Connectivity options available on the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, Infrared remote control, gyroscope, gravity sensor, hall sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. It has an IP69 and IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics alongside a 3D face unlocking feature.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design supports two-way Beidou satellite text messaging. This feature allows users to communicate with the outside world through the satellite system when there is no ground network signal. This feature is likely to be limited to the Chinese market.

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design packs a 5,850mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, 80W wireless fast charging and wireless reverse charging. It includes an in-house EC chip for enhanced battery life and an Honor communication chip aka C chip for enabling a faster Internet experience on public speed-limited Wi-Fi networks. 

 

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
