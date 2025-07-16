Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched last week as the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series device yet. Soon after its debut, Honor attempted to steal the spotlight by claiming that its Magic V5 is thinner than the latest book-style Galaxy foldable. However, a recent side-by-side comparison suggests otherwise. Real-life images comparing the two foldables indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may have slightly less thickness than the Honor Magic V5, despite that not being the case on paper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Honor Magic V5

Specifications listed on the official Honor website mention that the Magic V5 has an 8.8mm thickness when folded. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is advertised to be 8.9mm thick. Purely looking at the numbers on paper, the Honor foldable can be perceived as thinner compared to the latest Samsung handset.

There is no accurate measuring tool, but we can still draw a rigorous conclusion: Galaxy Z Fold7 is the thinnest folding mobile phone in the world.

I switched the positions of two mobile phones during the test, and the results remained the same, which showed that the factors of…

However, a side-by-side comparison of both foldables was shared by tipster Ice Universe, and it suggests otherwise. In real life, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 actually appears to be more than a hair thinner than the Honor Magic V5. But how could this be?

It appears that the Chinese tech giant used its own measurement system at the Honor lab to test the thickness and other parameters. In the footnotes of its website, Honor states that the listed thickness of the Magic V5 “does not include the inner and outer screen protective films and the raised part of the camera”.

While we have seen brands omitting the camera bump when measuring the thickness of a phone, excluding even the protective layers on the screen to drive down the thickness numbers is unusual.

In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm when folded and 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm unfolded. In comparison, the Honor Magic V5 is 156.8 x 74.3 x 8.8mm (folded) and 156.8 x 145.9 x 4.1mm (unfolded). However, these numbers are only for the Ivory White variant of the handset, whereas the other model has a 9.0mm thickness.

In terms of weight, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Magic V5 weigh 215g and 217g, respectively. This suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not only be thinner than the Honor foldable in real life, but also lighter.

