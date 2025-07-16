Technology News
English Edition

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Slimmer Than the Honor Magic V5

Samsung says its Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the "thinnest and lightest" Galaxy Z Fold series phone yet.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 14:35 IST
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Slimmer Than the Honor Magic V5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the successor to Galaxy Z Fold 6

Highlights
  • Real-world images show Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be thinner than Magic V5
  • Honor claimed its Magic V5 is thinner at 8.8mm vs Z Fold 7’s 8.9mm
  • The listed thickness allegedly excludes protective films and camera bump
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched last week as the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series device yet. Soon after its debut, Honor attempted to steal the spotlight by claiming that its Magic V5 is thinner than the latest book-style Galaxy foldable. However, a recent side-by-side comparison suggests otherwise. Real-life images comparing the two foldables indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may have slightly less thickness than the Honor Magic V5, despite that not being the case on paper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Honor Magic V5

Specifications listed on the official Honor website mention that the Magic V5 has an 8.8mm thickness when folded. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is advertised to be 8.9mm thick. Purely looking at the numbers on paper, the Honor foldable can be perceived as thinner compared to the latest Samsung handset.

However, a side-by-side comparison of both foldables was shared by tipster Ice Universe, and it suggests otherwise. In real life, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 actually appears to be more than a hair thinner than the Honor Magic V5. But how could this be?

It appears that the Chinese tech giant used its own measurement system at the Honor lab to test the thickness and other parameters. In the footnotes of its website, Honor states that the listed thickness of the Magic V5 “does not include the inner and outer screen protective films and the raised part of the camera”.

While we have seen brands omitting the camera bump when measuring the thickness of a phone, excluding even the protective layers on the screen to drive down the thickness numbers is unusual.

In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm when folded and 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm unfolded. In comparison, the Honor Magic V5 is 156.8 x 74.3 x 8.8mm (folded) and 156.8 x 145.9 x 4.1mm (unfolded). However, these numbers are only for the Ivory White variant of the handset, whereas the other model has a 9.0mm thickness.

In terms of weight, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Magic V5 weigh 215g and 217g, respectively. This suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not only be thinner than the Honor foldable in real life, but also lighter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Honor Magic V5

Honor Magic V5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.95-inch
Cover Display 6.45-inch
Cover Resolution 1060x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2172x2352 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Honor Magic V5, Samsung, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme 15 5G to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC; Camera, Display Details Tipped
OnePlus 2-In-1 Charging Cable Launched; Can Charge Smartwatch, Phone Together

Related Stories

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Slimmer Than the Honor Magic V5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G to Launch Soon in India; Design Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Thinner Than Honor Magic V5
  3. Lava Agni 4 Design, Key Specifications, and India Pricing Leaked
  4. iPhone 17 Tipped to Get This Advanced Apple Chipset
  5. Honor X70 With 8,300mAh Battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Launched
  6. Google Rolls Out Free 1-Year AI Pro Subscription for Students in India
  7. Over 75,000 Employees Fired in 2025: These Firms Conducted Mass Layoffs
  8. Samsung Could Bring Back Support for S-Pen in Future Galaxy Z Fold Models
  9. Portronics Beem 540 Projector Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 15 5G Specifications Teased; Camera, Display Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 2-In-1 Charging Cable Launched; Can Charge Smartwatch, Phone Together
  2. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Slimmer Than the Honor Magic V5
  3. Samsung Survey Reportedly Asks Users About Future Smartphones With Qi2 Magnets
  4. Realme 15 5G to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC; Camera, Display Details Tipped
  5. OpenAI Reportedly Working on ChatGPT Support for Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint-Compatible Files
  6. Chennai City Gangsters Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Comedy Drama
  7. The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Kno
  9. Google Rolls Out Free 1-Year AI Pro Subscription for Students in India: How to Get It
  10. Mistral Releases Voxtral, Its First Open-Source Speech Generation AI Models With Native Language Understanding
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »