Honor X70 will be unveiled next week in China, the tech brand confirmed through its Weibo handle on Tuesday. The company has also opened pre-reservations for the new X series phone via its official online store ahead of the formal launch. The listing and Weibo teasers reveal the colour options and design of the upcoming phone. The Honor X70 is confirmed to come with an 8,300mAh battery. It is rumoured to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.

The Honor X70 will be launched in China on July 15 with the event set to begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its official website in China. The listing shows the phone in black, green, red, and white colour options with a circular camera island.

Honor confirmed that the X70 will ship with an 8,300mAh 'Qinghai Lake' battery. The battery will support 80W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. The handset will run on MagicOS 9.0.

In comparison to the Honor X60, which packed a 5,800mAh battery, the Honor X70's 8,300mAh cell would be a significant upgrade. The current model offers 35W charging support.

Honor X70 Specifications (Expected)

Although the remaining specifications of the Honor X70 are yet to be revealed, the handset has been rumoured to boast a 6.79-inch display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. The phone is tipped to measure 7.7mm in thickness and could weigh 193g. It is said to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options with 12GB RAM as standard.

The 512GB internal storage variant of the Honor X70 is said to be 7.9mm thick and weigh 199g. The phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS. It could include an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Honor X70 is expected to come with upgrades over the Honor X60, which was launched in October last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.