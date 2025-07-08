Technology News
English Edition

Honor X70 Confirmed to Launch on July 15; Battery, Charging Details Revealed

Honor X70 will support 80W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 14:09 IST
Honor X70 Confirmed to Launch on July 15; Battery, Charging Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X70 is said to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset

Highlights
  • Honor has opened pre-reservations for the X70 in China
  • The current Honor X60 offers 35W fast charging
  • Honor X70 is said to sport a 6.79-inch display with 1.5K resolution
Advertisement

Honor X70 will be unveiled next week in China, the tech brand confirmed through its Weibo handle on Tuesday. The company has also opened pre-reservations for the new X series phone via its official online store ahead of the formal launch. The listing and Weibo teasers reveal the colour options and design of the upcoming phone. The Honor X70 is confirmed to come with an 8,300mAh battery. It is rumoured to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.

The Honor X70 will be launched in China on July 15 with the event set to begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its official website in China. The listing shows the phone in black, green, red, and white colour options with a circular camera island.

Honor confirmed that the X70 will ship with an 8,300mAh 'Qinghai Lake' battery. The battery will support 80W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. The handset will run on MagicOS 9.0.

In comparison to the Honor X60, which packed a 5,800mAh battery, the Honor X70's 8,300mAh cell would be a significant upgrade. The current model offers 35W charging support.

Honor X70 Specifications (Expected)

Although the remaining specifications of the Honor X70 are yet to be revealed, the handset has been rumoured to boast a 6.79-inch display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. The phone is tipped to measure 7.7mm in thickness and could weigh 193g. It is said to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options with 12GB RAM as standard.

The 512GB internal storage variant of the Honor X70 is said to be 7.9mm thick and weigh 199g. The phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS. It could include an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Honor X70 is expected to come with upgrades over the Honor X60, which was launched in October last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X60

Honor X60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X70, Honor X70 Specifications, Honor, Honor X60
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CMF Watch Pro 3 Expected to Launch Soon; Price Leaked Online
Canva Down: Users Unable to Edit Photos and Load Projects as Platform Suffers Outage

Related Stories

Honor X70 Confirmed to Launch on July 15; Battery, Charging Details Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »