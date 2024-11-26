Redmi K80 is set to launch in China on November 27 alongside the Redmi K80 Pro. The Pro variant is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC alongside the company's proprietary Rage Engine 4.0 and dedicated D1 graphics chipset. The lineup will be equipped with 2K displays and 5G connectivity support. Redmi has now confirmed new details on the Redmi K80 including a colour option and few key features. The Redmi Watch 5 and Buds 6 Pro will also be unveiled alongside the Redmi K80 series.

Redmi K80 Key Features

The Redmi K80 will be available in a "Xiyue Blue" colourway, a Weibo post by the company confirmed. The phone has a "2.5D vertical edge design," and a matte finish metal frame. It is said to be lighter than that of the preceding Redmi K70, which weighs 209g.

Another post by the company states that the base Redmi K80 will be priced below CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,900). It will be equipped with dual-loop 3D ice-cooling technology, a 2K display, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The phone will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, similar to the Pro variant.

Redmi K80 Series Specifications

The Redmi K80 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone will sport a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protection.

In the camera department, the Redmi K80 Pro will get a Light Hunter 800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto lens with up to 2.5x optical zoom, and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view (FoV).

The Pro version of the Redmi K80 has been teased in a Snow Rock White shade previously. The handsets in the lineup are confirmed to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.