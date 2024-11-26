Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K80 Display, Build Details Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Redmi K80 Display, Build Details Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Redmi K80 will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 18:25 IST
Redmi K80 Display, Build Details Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Photo Credit: Weibo/@Redmi

Redmi K80 will come in a "Xiyue Blue" colourway

Highlights
  • Redmi K80 series will include a base and a Pro variant
  • The handsets will run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
  • The Redmi K80 Pro will support 120W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Redmi K80 is set to launch in China on November 27 alongside the Redmi K80 Pro. The Pro variant is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC alongside the company's proprietary Rage Engine 4.0 and dedicated D1 graphics chipset. The lineup will be equipped with 2K displays and 5G connectivity support. Redmi has now confirmed new details on the Redmi K80 including a colour option and few key features. The Redmi Watch 5 and Buds 6 Pro will also be unveiled alongside the Redmi K80 series.

Redmi K80 Key Features

The Redmi K80 will be available in a "Xiyue Blue" colourway, a Weibo post by the company confirmed. The phone has a "2.5D vertical edge design," and a matte finish metal frame. It is said to be lighter than that of the preceding Redmi K70, which weighs 209g.

Another post by the company states that the base Redmi K80 will be priced below CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,900). It will be equipped with dual-loop 3D ice-cooling technology, a 2K display, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The phone will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, similar to the Pro variant.

Redmi K80 Series Specifications

The Redmi K80 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone will sport a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protection.

In the camera department, the Redmi K80 Pro will get a Light Hunter 800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto lens with up to 2.5x optical zoom, and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view (FoV).

The Pro version of the Redmi K80 has been teased in a Snow Rock White shade previously. The handsets in the lineup are confirmed to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi K80 series, Redmi K80 launch, Redmi K80 specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Anthropic Open-Sources Model Context Protocol to Offer a New Way to Connect AI Chatbots to Data

Related Stories

Redmi K80 Display, Build Details Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  6. iPhone 17 Pro May Have Aluminium Frame; iPhone 17 Air Could Ditch pSIMs
  7. iPhone Production in India Reaches $10 Billion Milestone
  8. Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS Launched
  9. Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. IMAX Reportedly Partners With Camb.AI to Bring Real-Time Language Translation for Its Original Content
  2. Huawei MatePad Pro With 13.2-Inch 2.8K OLED Screen, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi Could Be Working on a Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset
  4. NASA Satellites Reveal Freshwater Decline as Global Droughts and Warming Persist
  5. Sony to Reportedly Launch DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Audio Accessories in Black Colourway
  6. iPhone Production in India Reaches $10 Billion Milestone With PLI Scheme, Says IT Minister
  7. Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Huawei Mate X6 With 7.93-Inch Main Display, IPX8 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi K80 Display, Build Details Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  10. Anthropic Open-Sources Model Context Protocol to Offer a New Way to Connect AI Chatbots to Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »