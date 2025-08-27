Technology News
Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master Set to Launch in China on September 4; Specifications Tipped

The Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master is expected to be offered in Crimson Purple and White shades.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 15:20 IST
Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master Set to Launch in China on September 4; Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was the world's first tri-fold handset (pictured)

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master is the brand's second tri-fold model
  • It is tipped to be offered in Crimson Purple and White shades
  • The handset may be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 9020 chipset
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was introduced in September 2024 as the world's first mass-market tri-fold smartphone. Now, the company is gearing up to unveil a second tri-fold handset in its lineup. Dubbed the Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master (translated from Chinese), it is set to be launched in China during the first week of September. While official details remain under wraps, a tipster suggests that it could be powered by the same chipset as the Huawei Pura 80 series, which was released in July.

Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master Launch Date

The Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master will be launched in China on September 4 at 2:30 pm local time (1:00 am IST). The launch teaser features a Z-shaped graphic, suggesting that it will be a triple-foldable handset. Apart from this, no other details about the Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master were shared.

huawei mate xts Huwei Mate XTs

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

 

As per reports on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the colourways of Huawei's upcoming tri-fold smartphone were leaked in a promotional video. It is said to be available in two shades — Crimson Purple and White. The latter will reportedly be used in all marketing materials for the Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Huawei handset will be powered by a proprietary Kirin 9020 chipset. It is the same SoC that powers the new Huawei Pura 80 series. The SoC's architecture will comprise a 1+3+4 core structure, paired with a Maleoon 920 GPU.

The Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master will also come with support for satellite communication, as per the tipster. For optics, it is said to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a variable aperture and a periscope telephoto shooter. The handset will have support for “Red Maple” imaging.

Apart from this, the upcoming handset is rumoured to carry stylus support. Its hinge technology, dubbed Tiangong Hinge System, is also said to have been upgraded for improved durability and a less prominent crease.

Notably, this is the second Huawei tri-fold handset that will be launching with Apple's next-generation iPhone launch on the horizon. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design debuted in September 2024, hours after Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series. Now, the Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master is scheduled to arrive almost a week before the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
