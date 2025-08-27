Technology News
Realme 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts Unveiled at 828 Fan Festival

Realme says its 15,000mAh battery phone can provide up to six days of normal usage on a single charge.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 13:51 IST
Realme 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts Unveiled at 828 Fan Festival

Photo Credit: Realme

Both phones are concepts and there is no word on their public availability

Highlights
  • One of the Realme concept phones is equipped with a 15,000mAh battery
  • It can be used to charge other smartphones and devices
  • The Realme Chill Fan phone comes with a built-in fan
Realme held its 828 Fan Festival in China on Wednesday, where two of its latest concept smartphones were showcased. The brand unveiled a concept smartphone equipped with a mammoth 15,000mAh battery. The handset is advertised to provide up to 50 hours of video playback and also allow reverse charging of other devices. Meanwhile, the Chill Fan phone comes with a built-in fan that is supposed to help in managing thermals during heavy-load gameplay.

Realme Showcases Concept Smartphones

During the Realme 828 Fan Festival livestream, a Realme smartphone with a 15,000mAh battery capacity was showcased. It is advertised as a portable power station that can be used to charge other devices such as smartphones and wearables, via a wired connection. As per Chase Xu, Vice President of Realme, users can binge up to 25 movies back-to-back on a single charge, courtesy of its large battery capacity.

With one charge, the Realme concept phone can provide up to 18 hours of video recording, up to 30 hours of gaming, up to six days of normal usage, and up to three months of standby time in flight mode.

While specifications remain under wraps, the handset was spotted on social media running on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It is allegedly powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The RAM is said to be further expandable by another 12GB virtually.

The handset was shown bearing the model number PKP110. The Realme concept phone's About page also suggests the inclusion of a 6.7-inch display. Teaser images reveal a dual-rear camera setup at the back of the phone. It is shown in a silver colourway, with the 15,000mAh branding on the back panel.

Meanwhile, the Realme Chill phone is named as such due to the presence of built-in cooling fans. It is said to have a “built-in AC inside”. The teaser video indicates a vent grille on the left frame of the phone through which air may escape. As per the Realme Vice President, the cooling system helps cool down the handset by up to 6 degrees Celsius.

In terms of design, it sports a camera unit that is identical to the one on the Realme GT 7T. The handset is shown in a blue colourway, which is slightly more saturated than the IcySense Blue shade of the aforementioned phone.

Notably, both handsets are concepts, meant to showcase Realme's advancements in R&D. There is no word on their mass-market availability as of now.

