Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Pack a Higher-Capacity Battery

Samsung Galaxy S26 was earlier tipped to pack a 5,500mAh battery, contrary to the latest leak.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Pack a Higher-Capacity Battery

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might support faster charging over the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch in January 2026
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might support 60W to 65W fast charging
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut globally, including in India, in January 2026. The leaks regarding the rumoured Samsung flagship's specifications have been surfacing online for a while. Earlier tipped to come with a higher-capacity battery than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the handset has now been spotted on a certification website, suggesting that it might pack the same battery as its predecessor. As per recent reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might support 60W fast charging and could be powered by an upcoming Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Carry a Higher-Capacity Battery

As reported by Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been spotted on the China Quality Certification Centre (CQCC) website, revealing the battery capacity of the purported smartphone. It is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery, the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, this is not the first time that the battery specifications have leaked online.

The latest development is contrary to previous reports, which suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might pack a higher-capacity 5,500mAh battery. There have also been reports in the past suggesting that the upcoming Samsung flagship phone may not feature a battery upgrade. However, the alleged listing on the certification website does corroborate the claims of a 5,000mAh battery pack.

Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the South Korean tech giant has not upgraded the battery capacity of its flagship handsets, with each subsequent model carrying a 5,000mAh battery. The company has still managed to offer decent battery life with the help of software optimisation and power-efficient chipsets, as highlighted in Gadgets 360's review of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Expected to launch in January 2026, the rumoured Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer 60W to 65W fast charging support. If this is true, it would be a significant improvement over its predecessor, which only supports 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging. Additionally, it might be powered by the yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch display and could be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It might also carry a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 rear camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra battery, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra charging, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Just Got a Competitor; Rokid AI Glasses With Dual-Eye Displays Announced

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Pack a Higher-Capacity Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  2. Xiaomi Announces Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacement This Week
  3. Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED TVs With Up to 116-Inch Displays Debut in India
  4. Help Your Child Learn Better With Intel-Powered AI PCs
  5. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Confirmed: These Phones Will be Updated First
  6. Lenovo Legion Gen 10 Series With Up to RTX 5090 GPUs Launched in India
  7. What to Expect From Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event on September 9
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE US Prices Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  9. Gemini's New AI Image Model Lets You Edit Your Outfit and Background
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master Set to Launch in China on September 4; Specifications Tipped
  2. Apple Executives Reportedly Have a Disagreement About AI Acquisition Deals
  3. Google Introduces Gemini Nano Banana, a New AI Image Model With Improved Character Consistency
  4. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Announced: Here’s The List of Devices That Will Be Updated First
  5. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Price Range, Launch Date Leaked
  6. Realme 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts Unveiled at 828 Fan Festival
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Pack a Higher-Capacity Battery
  8. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Just Got a Competitor; Rokid AI Glasses With Dual-Eye Displays Announced
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE US Prices Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  10. Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event Logo Offer Fun Interactive Easter Eggs: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »