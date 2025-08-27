Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut globally, including in India, in January 2026. The leaks regarding the rumoured Samsung flagship's specifications have been surfacing online for a while. Earlier tipped to come with a higher-capacity battery than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the handset has now been spotted on a certification website, suggesting that it might pack the same battery as its predecessor. As per recent reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might support 60W fast charging and could be powered by an upcoming Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Carry a Higher-Capacity Battery

As reported by Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been spotted on the China Quality Certification Centre (CQCC) website, revealing the battery capacity of the purported smartphone. It is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery, the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, this is not the first time that the battery specifications have leaked online.

The latest development is contrary to previous reports, which suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might pack a higher-capacity 5,500mAh battery. There have also been reports in the past suggesting that the upcoming Samsung flagship phone may not feature a battery upgrade. However, the alleged listing on the certification website does corroborate the claims of a 5,000mAh battery pack.

Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the South Korean tech giant has not upgraded the battery capacity of its flagship handsets, with each subsequent model carrying a 5,000mAh battery. The company has still managed to offer decent battery life with the help of software optimisation and power-efficient chipsets, as highlighted in Gadgets 360's review of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Expected to launch in January 2026, the rumoured Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer 60W to 65W fast charging support. If this is true, it would be a significant improvement over its predecessor, which only supports 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging. Additionally, it might be powered by the yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch display and could be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It might also carry a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 rear camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera.