OnePlus Nord CE 5 could be unveiled soon. While the company has yet to confirm any details about the purported handset, its expected features have started surfacing online. A recent report has hinted at some of the phone's key specifications, including chipset, storage, and battery details. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 successor is expected to pack a considerably larger battery over the existing model. The preceding Nord CE 4, launched in India in April 2024, packs a 5,500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will likely be backed by a 7,100mAh battery, according to a Smartprix report. This is a notable upgrade over the 5,500mAh cell of the Nord CE 4. The report adds that the purported Nord CE 5 could offer one of the best battery performances in its segment. The expected price details are not yet known. The Nord CE 4 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Further, the report states that the OnePlus Nord CE 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. It is expected to support UFS 3.1 onboard storage as well. The Nord CE 4 smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage.

According to the report, the anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 5 will launch next month. However, an exact launch date has not yet been suggested. We can expect to learn more about the smartphone in the next few days.

OnePlus also introduced a Nord CE 4 Lite 5G variant in India in June 2024. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and packs a 5,500mAh battery.