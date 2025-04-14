Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Nord CE 5 May Launch Soon; Tipped to Pack Bigger Battery Than Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 10:51 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 5 May Launch Soon; Tipped to Pack Bigger Battery Than Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4 (pictured) packs a 5,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to support UFS 3.1 storage
  • The Nord CE 4 offered up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord CE 5 could be unveiled soon. While the company has yet to confirm any details about the purported handset, its expected features have started surfacing online. A recent report has hinted at some of the phone's key specifications, including chipset, storage, and battery details. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 successor is expected to pack a considerably larger battery over the existing model. The preceding Nord CE 4, launched in India in April 2024, packs a 5,500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will likely be backed by a 7,100mAh battery, according to a Smartprix report. This is a notable upgrade over the 5,500mAh cell of the Nord CE 4. The report adds that the purported Nord CE 5 could offer one of the best battery performances in its segment. The expected price details are not yet known. The Nord CE 4 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Further, the report states that the OnePlus Nord CE 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. It is expected to support UFS 3.1 onboard storage as well. The Nord CE 4 smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage.

According to the report, the anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 5 will launch next month. However, an exact launch date has not yet been suggested. We can expect to learn more about the smartphone in the next few days.

OnePlus also introducedNord CE 4 Lite 5G variant in India in June 2024. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and packs a 5,500mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Features, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch Timeline, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPadOS 19 Said to Get Major Overhaul With Focus On Improving Multitasking and Productivity
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series: Two AI Powers in One PC – Galaxy AI & Copilot+ PC
OnePlus Nord CE 5 May Launch Soon; Tipped to Pack Bigger Battery Than Nord CE 4
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Ship With a Charger in the Box in India
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications Teased; Camera Performance Claimed to Surpass iPhone 16 Pro Max
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5 May Launch Soon; Tipped to Pack Bigger Battery Than Nord CE 4
  3. iPadOS 19 Said to Get Major Overhaul With Focus On Improving Multitasking and Productivity
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Ship With a Charger in the Box in India
  5. Astronomers Detect Methane in the Atmosphere of the Nearest T Dwarf Star to Earth
  6. UPI Services Hit by Another Outage, NPCI Says ‘Working to Resolve the Issue’
  7. Scientists Finally Discover How Long a Day Lasts on Uranus
  8. Farallon Slab Beneath Midwest Pulls Crust Downward, Causing Widespread Thinning
  9. Logout OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Babil Khan and Rasika Dugal’s Gripping Film?
  10. Vicky Kaushal’s Grand Historical Film Chhaava Now Streaming on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »