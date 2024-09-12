Infinix Hot 40i with an octa-core Unisoc chipset and a 5,000mAh battery was launched in India early this year. Now, Infinix Hot 50i could be making its way to the market soon. The Transsion holding subsidiary is yet to confirm this officially, but ahead of that, the first look and key specifications of the Infinix Hot 50i have surfaced online through an alleged marketing image. The leak suggests three colour options and dual rear cameras for the phone. It is said to get a MediaTek Helio G81 SoC under the hood.

Infinix Hot 50i First Look Revealed in Leak

MySmartPrice, in association, with tipster Paras Guglani, shared an alleged marketing poster of Infinix Hot 50i that suggests its specifications, and design. As per the report, it will be offered in sage green, sleek black, and titanium grey colours. The render suggests a hole punch cutout on the display for the selfie shooter and dual cameras at the rear. The display is said to have Always On support and a Dynamic Bar feature.

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Paras Guglani

As per the report, Infinix Hot 50i will run on Android 14 based XOS and have a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a 12nm MediaTek Helio G81 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is said to offer virtual RAM of 4GB.

The marketing material suggests that the Infinix Hot 50i has a 48-month TUV Level fluency rating that ensures smooth performance. It seems to have dual speakers with a 300 percent Ultra Volume feature.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 50i will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. It is said to boast an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well. It could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

The Infinix Hot 40i was launched in February in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, including bank offers. Specifications of the phone include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Unisoc T606 chipset, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging.

