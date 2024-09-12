Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 50i Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 50i Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 50i is said to come in sage green, sleek black and titanium grey colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 11:05 IST
Infinix Hot 50i Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 40i was launched in February in India

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 50i could run on Andorid 14 based on XOS
  • Infinix Hot 50i will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel main rear camera
  • It is said to feature a 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 40i with an octa-core Unisoc chipset and a 5,000mAh battery was launched in India early this year. Now, Infinix Hot 50i could be making its way to the market soon. The Transsion holding subsidiary is yet to confirm this officially, but ahead of that, the first look and key specifications of the Infinix Hot 50i have surfaced online through an alleged marketing image. The leak suggests three colour options and dual rear cameras for the phone. It is said to get a MediaTek Helio G81 SoC under the hood.

Infinix Hot 50i First Look Revealed in Leak

MySmartPrice, in association, with tipster Paras Guglani, shared an alleged marketing poster of Infinix Hot 50i that suggests its specifications, and design. As per the report, it will be offered in sage green, sleek black, and titanium grey colours. The render suggests a hole punch cutout on the display for the selfie shooter and dual cameras at the rear. The display is said to have Always On support and a Dynamic Bar feature.

infinix hot 50i mysmartprice paras guglani Infinix Hot 50i

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Paras Guglani

 

As per the report, Infinix Hot 50i will run on Android 14 based XOS and have a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a 12nm MediaTek Helio G81 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is said to offer virtual RAM of 4GB.

The marketing material suggests that the Infinix Hot 50i has a 48-month TUV Level fluency rating that ensures smooth performance. It seems to have dual speakers with a 300 percent Ultra Volume feature.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 50i will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. It is said to boast an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well. It could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

The Infinix Hot 40i was launched in February in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, including bank offers. Specifications of the phone include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Unisoc T606 chipset, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 50i, Infinix Hot 50i Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
India Leads in Crypto Adoption for Second Straight Year, Report Shows
Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped
Infinix Hot 50i Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Microsoft-Backed G42 Unveils Hindi Large Language Model Nanda for India
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Khalbali Records, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Renders, Launch Timeline, Price, Features Leaked
  5. MG Windsor EV Launched in India With These Features
  6. HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Launched in India: See Prices
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series May Launch Next Month With These Features
  8. Google Updates Chrome With These Three AI-Powered Browsing Features
  9. Here's How the A18 Pro Chip on the iPhone 16 Pro Fares on Benchmark Tests
  10. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro With A18 Chip Offers CPU Performance on Par With Apple's M1 Chipset
  2. Epic Games, EA, Roblox Among Video Game Companies Hit with EU Complaint for 'Tricking Consumers'
  3. Adobe Firefly Video Model With AI-Powered Video Generation Feature Teased
  4. Google Search Results Will Now Show Archived Web Pages via Wayback Machine
  5. Top EU Privacy Regulator Opens Probe Into Google's AI Compliance
  6. Infinix Hot 50i Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. OpenAI Fundraising Set to Boost Startup’s Valuation to $150 Billion
  8. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped
  9. India Leads in Crypto Adoption for Second Straight Year, Report Shows
  10. Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »