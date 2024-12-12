Infinix Hot 50 series of smartphones were introduced this year in select regions. The company launched the Infinix Hot 50 5G in India in September. Meanwhile, it unveiled the Infinix Hot 50i in certain African markets in October. The company also launched the Infinix Hot 50 Pro and Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ handsets earlier this year. Now, the brand has announced that the Infinix Hot 50 series will be offered in new colour options alongside the existing variants.

Infinix Hot 50 Series New Colour Options

The Infinix Hot 50 series of smartphones will be available for purchase in new colour options, an X post by the company confirmed. The new colour variants include four options — Aurora Green, Blossom Pink, Dreamy Purple, and Rising Red.

🎉 New Year, New Hot, New Luck! 🌟

Introducing the HOT 50 Series stunning new colors: Blossom Pink, Rising Red, Aurora Green and Dreamy Purple – the perfect way to start 2025!

✨ Choose your color and step into the new year with style and luck.#InfinixHOT50SERIES #NewHOTNewLuck pic.twitter.com/YfrJlPin83 — Infinix Mobile (@Infinix_Mobile) December 12, 2024

A press release from the company further details that the top-of-the-line Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ comes with a NanoFlex Fiber Leather finish and will be offered in Aurora Green, Blossom Pink, and Rising Red shades. The Infinix Hot 50i will arrive in a new Dreamy Purple option.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro and the base Hot 50, will be available in Blossom Pink and Dreamy Purple options with Dualscape glass back panels. The Infinix Hot 50 5G will be offered in a Dreamy Purple colourway in a NanoFlex Fiber leather finish.

The company noted in the press release that the new colour options of the Infinix Hot 50 handsets will roll out in select global markets and the availability will be "based on local launch schedules."

Notably, the Infinix Hot 50 5G price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 10,999. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, runs on Android 14 and has a 7.8mm slim profile. The handset comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and carries a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.