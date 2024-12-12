Technology News
English Edition

Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+ Now Available in New Colour Options

Infinix Hot 50 5G was launched in India in September this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 18:28 IST
Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+ Now Available in New Colour Options

Photo Credit: Infinix

New colour options of Infinix Hot 50 series phones will be available in select markets

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ comes with a NanoFlex Fiber Leather finish
  • The Pro base handsets will come in Blossom Pink, Dreamy Purple options
  • The Infinix Hot 50 and Pro come with Dualscape Glass back panels
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 50 series of smartphones were introduced this year in select regions. The company launched the Infinix Hot 50 5G in India in September. Meanwhile, it unveiled the Infinix Hot 50i in certain African markets in October. The company also launched the Infinix Hot 50 Pro and Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ handsets earlier this year. Now, the brand has announced that the Infinix Hot 50 series will be offered in new colour options alongside the existing variants.

Infinix Hot 50 Series New Colour Options

The Infinix Hot 50 series of smartphones will be available for purchase in new colour options, an X post by the company confirmed. The new colour variants include four options — Aurora Green, Blossom Pink, Dreamy Purple, and Rising Red.

A press release from the company further details that the top-of-the-line Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ comes with a NanoFlex Fiber Leather finish and will be offered in Aurora Green, Blossom Pink, and Rising Red shades. The Infinix Hot 50i will arrive in a new Dreamy Purple option.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro and the base Hot 50, will be available in Blossom Pink and Dreamy Purple options with Dualscape glass back panels. The Infinix Hot 50 5G will be offered in a Dreamy Purple colourway in a NanoFlex Fiber leather finish. 

The company noted in the press release that the new colour options of the Infinix Hot 50 handsets will roll out in select global markets and the availability will be "based on local launch schedules."

Notably, the Infinix Hot 50 5G price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 10,999. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, runs on Android 14 and has a 7.8mm slim profile. The handset comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and carries a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 50, Infinix Hot 50 Pro, Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus, Infinix Hot 50i, Infinix Hot 50 series, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Rivals Criticise Google's Search Result Changes, Call for EU Antitrust Charges
Sony Releases PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up, Featuring Gaming Stats for PS4, PS5 Users

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+ Now Available in New Colour Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Design
  4. PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up Now Available: Check Your PS4, PS5 Gaming Stats
#Latest Stories
  1. Mathematician Solves Decades-Old Sofa Problem with New Findings
  2. Google DeepMind Showcases Upgraded Capabilities in Project Astra With Gemini 2.0
  3. iPhone 17 Series Rumoured to Get Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  4. Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+ Now Available in New Colour Options
  5. Microsoft Makes File Sharing Between iPhone and PCs Easier With New Link to Windows Feature
  6. Google Launches Deep Research Agentic Feature in Gemini, Can Prepare Reports on Complex Topics
  7. Massive Thunderstorms on Jupiter Could Change Its Colour and Appearance
  8. Poco X7 Neo India Variant Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC
  9. Sony Releases PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up, Featuring Gaming Stats for PS4, PS5 Users
  10. NASA’s 2024 Solar Eclipse Studies Offer Key Insights on Sun-Earth Interactions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »