Infinix Note 30 live images seem to have been leaked on the Web. The leaked images show the design of the upcoming Infinix smartphone, along with its key specifications. The Infinix Note 30 is shown to have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The renders suggest a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Infinix Note 30 series is expected to include Infinix Note 30 Pro and Infinix Note 30 VIP Edition.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with MEFMobile, leaked the live images and key specifications of the Infinix Note 30. The leaked live shots show the handset in a violet shade with a hole punch display design. The Infinix phone appears to have a large rectangular-shaped camera module on the back that house at least three camera sensors alongside the LED flash.

As per the leak, the display on the Infinix Note 30 will offer 1,080 x 2,460 pixels resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to ship with Android 13 and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The triple rear camera setup of the Infinix Note 30 is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 16-megapixel camera on the front. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 30 is expected to debut alongside Infinix Note 30 Pro and Infinix Note 30 VIP Edition. There is no official information on the lineup as of yet, but stay tuned for our coverage as we expect more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

