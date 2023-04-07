Technology News

Infinix Note 30 Live Images Tip 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit, 5,000mAh Battery

Infinix Note 30 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2023 18:14 IST
Infinix Note 30 Live Images Tip 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Paras Guglani/ MEFMobile

Infinix Note 30 is said to offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 30 may support 33W fast charging
  • Infinix Note 30 series is believed to be in the works
  • It is shown to have a triple rear camera unit

Infinix Note 30 live images seem to have been leaked on the Web. The leaked images show the design of the upcoming Infinix smartphone, along with its key specifications. The Infinix Note 30 is shown to have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The renders suggest a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Infinix Note 30 series is expected to include Infinix Note 30 Pro and Infinix Note 30 VIP Edition.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with MEFMobile, leaked the live images and key specifications of the Infinix Note 30. The leaked live shots show the handset in a violet shade with a hole punch display design. The Infinix phone appears to have a large rectangular-shaped camera module on the back that house at least three camera sensors alongside the LED flash.

As per the leak, the display on the Infinix Note 30 will offer 1,080 x 2,460 pixels resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to ship with Android 13 and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The triple rear camera setup of the Infinix Note 30 is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 16-megapixel camera on the front. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 30 is expected to debut alongside Infinix Note 30 Pro and Infinix Note 30 VIP Edition. There is no official information on the lineup as of yet, but stay tuned for our coverage as we expect more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Specifications, Infinix Note Series, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Note 30 Live Images Tip 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit, 5,000mAh Battery
