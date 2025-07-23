Infinix Smart 10 will be unveiled in India on July 25, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed. A promotional banner of the upcoming handset has appeared on an e-commerce platform, which revealed the launch date. The banners also showcases the key specifications of the smartphone. The phone will be powered by the Unisoc T7250 SoC, coupled with a 5,000mAh battery. The Infinix Smart 10 will be available in four colour options.

Infinix Smart 10 India launch, specifications

According to a promotional banner on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the Infinix Smart 10 will launch in India on July 25. Additionally, a landing page of the phone on Flipkart has revealed its key specifications, design, and colourways. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will offer its latest handset in four colourways - Gold, White, Black, and Blue. The Blue, however, looks very similar to iPhone 16's Ultramarine colour option.

Infinix Smart 10 will come in four colourways

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Infinix Smart 10 will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset and will come with 48-month TUV Fluency certifications. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, that is claimed to offer 28 days of standby battery life, 40 hours of calling time, and 100 hours of music playback time. It will run on Infinix's XOS 15 (based on Android 15), out-of-the-box.

As per the listing, the phone will sport a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits of peak brightness, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

For connectivity, the Infinix Smart 10 will get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and UltraLink, which is claimed to allow users to take calls even without a SIM card or when there is no network. However, UltraLink will only work between two Infinix phones.

Additionally, Infinix will offer a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features in its upcoming phone. WIth Infinix Smart 10's dedicated AI button, users can access Folax AI, Infinix's native AI voice assistant, to ask different queries. There is also a Document Assistant and Writing Assistant that will allow people to summarise documents and rewrite emails etc. The phone comes with IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. Moreover, the company claims that the handset has been tested for over 25,000 drops, and six-sided drops from a height of 1.5m.

For cameras, it will get an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup with 2K video recording support, housed inside a vertical camera island, along with Dual LED flash. At the front, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It will allow users to shoot front and rear camera recordings simultaneously with the Dual Video Mode, and also offer Pro Mode. The soon-to-launch Infinix Smart 10 is claimed to have been certified by TUV SUD for offering four years of “lag-free” experience. The handset will also get a scratch resistant back panel.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.