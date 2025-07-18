Technology News
English Edition

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ to See a Global Launch Later This Month

The global variant of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is likely to feature a 1.5K 3D-curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 10:57 IST
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ to See a Global Launch Later This Month

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is claimed to be the world's slimmest phone with 3D curved display at 5.95mm

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ has an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The handset has a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
  • The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ was unveiled in Nigeria earlier this month. The company is now gearing up to introduce the handset in the global markets. The global variant will likely be similar to its Nigerian counterpart in terms of design and features. It is claimed to be the world's slimmest phone with a 3D curved display. The launch of the upcoming smartphone in India has not yet been confirmed. Notably, Infinix launched the vanilla Hot 60 5G model in the country on July 11.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Global Launch

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will launch in select global markets on July 25, the company revealed in an Instagram post. The launch will also take place in the Philippines on the same day. The India launch of the handset has not yet been confirmed. The phone was introduced in Nigeria earlier this month. The upcoming global version is expected to be similar to the Nigerian variant.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Design, Colour Options, Features

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ has a vertical pill-shaped camera module on the top left side of the rear panel. This island houses smaller squircle-shaped slots to house the camera sensors. An elongated LED flash unit is placed next to the camera island. The curved display of the phone comes with uniform, very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rocker and the power button are positioned on the right edge.

In Nigeria, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is listed in Coral Tides, Misty Violet, Moco Cyber Green, Sleek Black, Sonic Yellow, and Titanium Silver shades. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G200 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based XOS 15 and comes with several AI features like AI Summarise, AI Image Extender and more.

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D-curved AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 nits peak brightness level, up to 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also has SGS Low Blue Light certification and support for Sleep Aid Mode.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS support at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. It is equipped with dual speaker units backed by JBL. The handset has an IP65-rated dust and water-resistant build.

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It measures 164x75.8x5.95mm in size and weighs 155g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus, Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus Launch, Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus Design, Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus Colour Options, Infinix Hot 60 Pro Plus Specifications, Infinix Hot 60 series, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel Watch 4 to Reportedly Debut With Continuous SpO2 Tracking Feature

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ to See a Global Launch Later This Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Special Ops Season 2, Bhootnii, Bhiaravam, and More
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Could Be Sold in These New Colour Options
  3. Asus Launches NUC 15 Pro Mini PC in India With These Features
  4. Vivo V60 Colours, Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  5. Google Pixel Watch 4 May Come With Continuous SpO2 Tracking Feature
  6. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ to Launch Globally On This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Rolls Out Audiobooks+ to Family Plan Subscribers for the First Time: All Details
  2. Samsung's One UI 8 Beta 4 for Galaxy S25 Series Gets Rid of Adaptive Clock on Lock Screen: Report
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Colour Options Leaked Again; Could Launch in Previously Unseen Shades
  4. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ to See a Global Launch Later This Month
  5. Google Pixel Watch 4 to Reportedly Debut With Continuous SpO2 Tracking Feature
  6. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 Update With Fixes for Launcher, Notifications Rolling Out for Pixel Phones
  7. Young Exoplanet Spotted Shedding Atmosphere Under Stellar Radiation
  8. Transverse Thomson Effect Observed Experimentally: Unlocking New Possibilities in Thermal Management
  9. China Launches Advanced Spacesuits and 7.2 Tons of Supplies to Tiangong Space Station
  10. Gravitational Waves Reveal Most Massive Black Hole Merger Ever Observed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »