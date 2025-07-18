Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ was unveiled in Nigeria earlier this month. The company is now gearing up to introduce the handset in the global markets. The global variant will likely be similar to its Nigerian counterpart in terms of design and features. It is claimed to be the world's slimmest phone with a 3D curved display. The launch of the upcoming smartphone in India has not yet been confirmed. Notably, Infinix launched the vanilla Hot 60 5G model in the country on July 11.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Global Launch

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will launch in select global markets on July 25, the company revealed in an Instagram post. The launch will also take place in the Philippines on the same day. The India launch of the handset has not yet been confirmed. The phone was introduced in Nigeria earlier this month. The upcoming global version is expected to be similar to the Nigerian variant.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Design, Colour Options, Features

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ has a vertical pill-shaped camera module on the top left side of the rear panel. This island houses smaller squircle-shaped slots to house the camera sensors. An elongated LED flash unit is placed next to the camera island. The curved display of the phone comes with uniform, very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rocker and the power button are positioned on the right edge.

In Nigeria, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is listed in Coral Tides, Misty Violet, Moco Cyber Green, Sleek Black, Sonic Yellow, and Titanium Silver shades. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G200 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based XOS 15 and comes with several AI features like AI Summarise, AI Image Extender and more.

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D-curved AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 nits peak brightness level, up to 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also has SGS Low Blue Light certification and support for Sleep Aid Mode.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS support at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. It is equipped with dual speaker units backed by JBL. The handset has an IP65-rated dust and water-resistant build.

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It measures 164x75.8x5.95mm in size and weighs 155g.