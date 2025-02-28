iPhone 16e was unveiled in India earlier this month and it is now available for purchase in the country. The phone is powered by a binned A18 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback. It comes with a USB Type-C port that supports 18W wired charging. The handset is equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera for selfies and video calls. The iPhone 16e is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

iPhone 16e Price in India, Availability

The price of iPhone 16e starts in India at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB option, while the 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. The phone is offered in Black and White colour options.

iPhone 16e is available for purchase in India via the Apple website as well as Apple-authorised resellers. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 2,496 per month on the official e-store.

Apple-authorised reseller Unicorn is providing iPhone 16e buyers an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000 offer on select cards including ICICI, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Another authorised distributor, Ingram Micro India, is offering iPhone 16e buyers a Rs. 4,000 cashback on select cards including ICICI Bank debit and cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI credit cards.

Customers can opt for an iPhone for Life offer with their ICICI Bank Credit Cards as well, Ingram Micro India confirmed in a press release. As part of this offer, buyers will have to pay 75 percent of the cost of the handset over 24 months and the balance 25 percent at the 24th month. The platform is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 on all transactions.

iPhone 16e Features, Specifications

The iPhone 16e carries a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (1,170x2,532 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 800nits peak brightness and Apple's Ceramic Shield protection. It is powered by a 3nm A18 chipset paired with up to 512GB of onboard storage. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the phone supports 8GB RAM. The handset runs on iOS 18 out-of-the-box. The phone is also equipped with a custom C1 modem.

For optics, the iPhone 16e has a 48-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support at the back and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. It comes with the Face ID feature for authentication. The official listing suggests that the Apple Intelligence features on the phone will be available in English in early April.

The iPhone 16e reportedly packs a 3,961mAh battery and is confirmed to support 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. In select regions, it supports Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature. The handset offers IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 146.7x71.5x7.8mm and weighs 167g.