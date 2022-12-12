Infinix Zero Ultra 5G India launch will take place on December 20, the company has confirmed. The upcoming 5G-capable handset will make its debut in India alongside the Infinix Zero 20. Ahead of its launch, the key specifications of the smartphone are already known due to its global launch that took place in October. Meanwhile, the company has revealed on a dedicated landing page on Flipkart that the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will be sport a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is also confirmed to offer support for 180W fast charging, just like the global variant of the Infinix Zero Ultra.

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications (expected)

The Infinix Zero Ultra that was launched in global markets is a 5G handset that runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch 3D curved AMOLED diplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The landing page for the Infinix Zero Ultra on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

For photography, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is equipped with a 200-megapixel rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. It will also feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

According to the company's landing page, the Infinix Zero Ultra will feature the same 180W fast charging support found on the global model, which packs a 4,500mAh battery. It is claimed to fully charge the phone in 12 minutes.

The global variant of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G smartphone comes with support for GPS, Bluetooth, USB C-type port, 5G as well as WiFi6 connectivity.

