Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Zero Ultra India Launch Date Set for December 20; Will Feature 180W Charging, Curved AMOLED Display

Infinix Zero Ultra India Launch Date Set for December 20; Will Feature 180W Charging, Curved AMOLED Display

Infinix Zero Ultra India launch has been confirmed via a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 December 2022 17:47 IST
Infinix Zero Ultra India Launch Date Set for December 20; Will Feature 180W Charging, Curved AMOLED Display

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero Ultra global variant features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Ultra will offer support for 5G connectivity
  • The Infinix Zero Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
  • It will be feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G India launch will take place on December 20, the company has confirmed. The upcoming 5G-capable handset will make its debut in India alongside the Infinix Zero 20. Ahead of its launch, the key specifications of the smartphone are already known due to its global launch that took place in October. Meanwhile, the company has revealed on a dedicated landing page on Flipkart that the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will be sport a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is also confirmed to offer support for 180W fast charging, just like the global variant of the Infinix Zero Ultra.

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications (expected)

The Infinix Zero Ultra that was launched in global markets is a 5G handset that runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch 3D curved AMOLED diplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

infinix zero ultra flipkart infinix zero ultra

The landing page for the Infinix Zero Ultra on Flipkart
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

For photography, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is equipped with a 200-megapixel rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. It will also feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

According to the company's landing page, the Infinix Zero Ultra will feature the same 180W fast charging support found on the global model, which packs a 4,500mAh battery. It is claimed to fully charge the phone in 12 minutes.

The global variant of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G smartphone comes with support for GPS, Bluetooth, USB C-type port, 5G as well as WiFi6 connectivity. 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero Ultra specifications, Infinix
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Smartphone Use Could Be Hurting Your Relationship, Study Shows
‘Just Market Behaviour’: Binance CEO Probes Rise in Trading of Underdog Altcoins
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

Infinix Zero Ultra India Launch Date Set for December 20; Will Feature 180W Charging, Curved AMOLED Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  2. Google May Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari
  3. Google Maps Compass Is Back on Android
  4. Google Opinion Rewards App Is Now Available in Thailand
  5. OnePlus Buds App With Support for Non-OnePlus Phones Incoming
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Send 'View Once' Text Messages
  7. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) With Updated H2 Chip, Better ANC Launched
  8. JBL Endurance Race IP67 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  10. Google Play Store Removes 8 Fake Cryptocurrency Mining Apps: Trend Micro
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Plus Deals: Annual Subscription Plans Get Up to 50 Percent Discount For Limited Time: Details
  2. TRAI recommends DoT to Use Optical Fibre Network to Extend Telecom Coverage in Himachal Pradesh
  3. MeitY Blocks Pakistan-Based OTT Platform's Website, Social Media Sites
  4. WhatsApp Spotted Working on 'View Once' Text Messages on Latest Android Beta
  5. OnePlus 11 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
  6. ED Investigates Gaming Companies’ GST Evasion Worth Rs. 23,000 Crore
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras, Octa-Core Chipset Spotted on TENAA
  8. ‘Just Market Behaviour’: Binance CEO Probes Rise in Trading of Underdog Altcoins
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra India Launch Date Set for December 20; Will Feature 180W Charging, Curved AMOLED Display
  10. Smartphone Use Could Be Hurting Your Relationship, Study Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.