Infinix is set to launch a new 5G smartphone in India. The company has scheduled a launch event for the Infinix Zero series on December 20. Infinix has not yet confirmed the moniker of the upcoming 5G smartphone. However, it is most likely to be the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 that was launched last week for global markets. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Infinix has announced that it will hold an Infinix Zero series launch event on December 20. The company is most likely to unveil the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 at this event. It was recently launched for the global markets priced at $239 (roughly Rs. 20,000). This Infinix smartphone comes in Black, Orange, and White colour options.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications, features

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, paired with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. This smartphone houses 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 5GB. It also features 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For optics, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash on the front. Its rear camera setup is capable of recording up to 4K videos at 30fps.

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The handset also gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. This Infinix smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 12.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.