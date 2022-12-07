Technology News
Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20, Likely to Be Infinix Zero 5G 2023

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 December 2022 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is priced at $239 (roughly Rs. 20,000)
  • It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs a 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging

Infinix is set to launch a new 5G smartphone in India. The company has scheduled a launch event for the Infinix Zero series on December 20. Infinix has not yet confirmed the moniker of the upcoming 5G smartphone. However, it is most likely to be the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 that was launched last week for global markets. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Infinix has announced that it will hold an Infinix Zero series launch event on December 20. The company is most likely to unveil the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 at this event. It was recently launched for the global markets priced at $239 (roughly Rs. 20,000). This Infinix smartphone comes in Black, Orange, and White colour options.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications, features

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, paired with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. This smartphone houses 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 5GB. It also features 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

For optics, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash on the front. Its rear camera setup is capable of recording up to 4K videos at 30fps.

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The handset also gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. This Infinix smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 12.

Further reading: Infinix Zero Series, Infinix Zero Series launch, Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications, Infinix
Nigeria Rallies on Promoting CBDC Use, Bans Monthly ATM Withdrawals Over $225
