Technology News
English Edition

iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan

Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available in 17 countries.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 July 2024 18:51 IST
iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple first rolled out the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature in November 2022 in select regions

Highlights
  • Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available in Japan
  • It has been introduced with the iOS 17.6 update for iPhone
  • The update is also said to bring fixes for known issues
Advertisement

Apple rolled out the iOS 17.6 update for eligible iPhone models on Monday. The company previewed its upcoming iOS 18 update at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10, and the latest iOS 17 update does not add any groundbreaking new features to the iPhone. However, one key feature which could potentially save the user's life in dire situations — Emergency SOS via Satellite — has been expanded to one more country.

Japan Gets Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature

The company says that eligible iPhone users in Japan can now access the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature after updating to iOS 17.6. With the latest update, they can contact emergency services using satellite-based communication even at locations with no cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity.

This feature was first introduced in November 2022 in the US and Canada. In subsequent months, it was expanded to a few other regions. At the time Apple announced that Emergency SOS via Satellite would be offered free of charge to users for a period of two years. However, the iPhone maker extended the period for one more year, making it free to use at least until 2025.

Emergency SOS Via Satellite Availability

Apple says the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available in the following regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It is only compatible with iPhone 14 and later models.

In addition to the expansion of the satellite-based communication feature, the iOS 17.6 update also brings bug fixes for known issues. As per Apple's release notes, it resolves problems related to the AVFoundation Capture subsystem and MarketplaceKit – options which are only accessible by developers.

ios 17 6 update iOS 17.6 Update is Now Available for Download on iPhone

iOS 17.6 Update is Now Available for Download on iPhone

While Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's arrival on iPhone, the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is not available in India.

Alongside iOS 17.6, Apple rolled out iPadOS 17.6, tvOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, and visionOS 1.3 updates for its devices. It also introduced the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 1 update parallelly, bringing features powered by Apple Intelligence – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) services – to the iPhone.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 17.6, iOS 17.6 Features, iPhone Update, Apple Emergency SOS, Emergency SOS via satellite, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date
iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC Debuts in India
  2. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing New Design, These Five Colour Option
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus First Impressions
  6. Samsung Could Roll Out Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta in August
  7. OnePlus Buds May Soon Allow You to Toggle This AI-Powered Calling Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Camera, Display Details Leak Online; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  2. iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan
  3. Apple Intelligence AI Summarise Feature Rolls Out to Safari With iOS 18.1 Developer Beta
  4. Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date
  5. Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update
  6. HMD 225 4G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leak Online
  7. Meta Quest 3 Gets New Layout App With the Ability to Measure Real-World Objects
  8. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Rolls Out to Some ChatGPT Plus Users
  9. OnePlus Buds Update Could Add Ability to Toggle AI-Powered Call Summarisation Feature: Report
  10. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing Five Colour Options, Redesigned Camera Bump
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »