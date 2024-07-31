Technology News
iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing Five Colour Options, Redesigned Camera Bump

iPhone 16 could be equipped with a "capture" button located on the right edge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 July 2024 16:40 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @SonnyDickson

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow shades

Highlights
  • Dummy units of the iPhone 16 have been leaked by a tipster
  • iPhone 16 is expected to boast a 6.1-inch OLED display
  • The iPhone 16 might be unveiled by Apple in September
iPhone 16 lineup is expected to go official in September with four variants — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Ahead of the anticipated launch of these smartphones, dummy units of the standard iPhone 16 model have been leaked by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter). The image gives us a look at the five colour options of the iPhone 16, which is shown to feature a redesigned camera island with vertically aligned lenses.

iPhone 16 Colourways, Design Leaked

The look of the iPhone 16, and more specifically the selection of colour options, have appeared in an image posted by JSonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) on X. The render shows off the dummy units in black, blue, green, pink and white colour options, all of which are quite saturated than the pastel colours on last year's iPhone 15.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested similar colour options for the standard iPhone 16. Last year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colours. They have a matte finish.

The image indicates that Apple would pack a redesigned camera bump on the iPhone 16 with vertically aligned lenses. The existing models have diagonal camera arrangement. This new lens arrangement is said to enable the handset to capture Spatial Video for the Vision Pro headset. At present, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can record Spatial Video. 

The rear of the phone appears to have a matte finish (like the iPhone 15) and the power button appears to be arranged on the right spine of the phone. The rumoured Capture button is seen arranged below the power button. 

The iPhone 16 is expected to boast a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to run on an A18 Pro chip.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing Five Colour Options, Redesigned Camera Bump
  iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing New Design, These Five Colour Option
  iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing Five Colour Options, Redesigned Camera Bump
