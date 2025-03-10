Technology News
OnePlus Reveals Plans to Replace Alert Slider With a Customisable Smart Button

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed the plans to replace the Alert Slider in a community post.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 19:09 IST
OnePlus Reveals Plans to Replace Alert Slider With a Customisable Smart Button

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau asked the community for feedback about the new button

Highlights
  • Pete Lau cited the Alert Slider’s limitations as a hardware
  • He said the smart button will let the company experiment with new layouts
  • Apple first removed its mute switch with the iPhone 15 Pro models
OnePlus is planning to replace the iconic Alert Slider with a new customisable smart button, the company revealed on Monday. The Alert Slider, which has been a mainstay on all OnePlus flagship smartphones till date, is a physical switch that allows users to quickly change the sound profile of the device without waking it up. However, now the company is considering the hardware limitations of the slider and wants to replace it with a more modern solution. Interestingly, the company's alternative is an Apple-like Action Button.

OnePlus Wants to Replace the Alert Slider

In a community post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the company's plans to replace the Alert Slider. He began the long post by calling the slider his favourite feature and “a symbol of thoughtful design.” However, he also added that the consumer tech brand has been exploring how to improve the functionality of the hardware for the last three years.

The CEO highlighted that the Alert Slider is a large piece of hardware that can only perform one function — change the sound profile of the device. The company had also debated customising the slider, however, it was not possible due to its function being locked to its physical position, Lau added.

OnePlus is now planning to replace the slider with a customisable, smart button that can be programmed according to the user's preference, and offers a personalised experience. Lau said this change will also allow the company to utilise the device's space better, explore new layouts, and make structural improvements.

While the CEO did not share any further details about how this new button might work or when users can expect to see it in devices, he asked the community to share their feedback on the change. He also invited suggestions on the functionalities they would want to see with the button. Lau added that users will still be able to use the button to change sound profiles.

It goes without saying that OnePlus' plans to replace the Alert Slider with a smart button is similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 15 series. The Pro models in the series saw a new button dubbed the Action Button which replaced the Mute Switch. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now added it to all of its smartphones in the iPhone 16 series.

Comments

OnePlus, OnePlus Alert Slider, Apple, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Will Support NFC and Wi-Fi 6, FCC Filings Reveal

OnePlus Reveals Plans to Replace Alert Slider With a Customisable Smart Button
