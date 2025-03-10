OnePlus is planning to replace the iconic Alert Slider with a new customisable smart button, the company revealed on Monday. The Alert Slider, which has been a mainstay on all OnePlus flagship smartphones till date, is a physical switch that allows users to quickly change the sound profile of the device without waking it up. However, now the company is considering the hardware limitations of the slider and wants to replace it with a more modern solution. Interestingly, the company's alternative is an Apple-like Action Button.

OnePlus Wants to Replace the Alert Slider

In a community post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the company's plans to replace the Alert Slider. He began the long post by calling the slider his favourite feature and “a symbol of thoughtful design.” However, he also added that the consumer tech brand has been exploring how to improve the functionality of the hardware for the last three years.

The CEO highlighted that the Alert Slider is a large piece of hardware that can only perform one function — change the sound profile of the device. The company had also debated customising the slider, however, it was not possible due to its function being locked to its physical position, Lau added.

OnePlus is now planning to replace the slider with a customisable, smart button that can be programmed according to the user's preference, and offers a personalised experience. Lau said this change will also allow the company to utilise the device's space better, explore new layouts, and make structural improvements.

While the CEO did not share any further details about how this new button might work or when users can expect to see it in devices, he asked the community to share their feedback on the change. He also invited suggestions on the functionalities they would want to see with the button. Lau added that users will still be able to use the button to change sound profiles.

It goes without saying that OnePlus' plans to replace the Alert Slider with a smart button is similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 15 series. The Pro models in the series saw a new button dubbed the Action Button which replaced the Mute Switch. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now added it to all of its smartphones in the iPhone 16 series.