Apple iOS 19 Leaked Mockups Suggest 'Glassy', VisionOS-Inspired Design

iOS 19 seems heavily inspired by visionOS, which was designed for AR.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 15:49 IST


Photo Credit: Front Page Tech / FPT (via YouTube)

iOS 19 is expected to appear very different but feel very familiar

Highlights
  • The glossy visual upgrades were supposed to arrive with iOS 18
  • The video only shows how iOS 19 will appear in dark mode
  • The icons as per the source and the working build retain a square shape
Apple's iOS 19 is turning out to be an interesting software update for iPhone users because it is said to bring along a massive visual overhaul; something that's not changed with the mobile operating system for a really long time. While iOS 18 was supposed to usher in an era of Apple Intelligence (or artificial intelligence) for its iPhone, Apple has been struggling to deliver said features as per previously promised timelines. Indeed, iOS 19 is also expected to add to the existing bugs and problems that are just starting to get ironed out in recent iOS 18 updates.

Right after Apple announced the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 (WWDC 25, famed tipster John Prosser who previously released a mockup video showcasing the iOS 19 camera app, has now uploaded a new video giving iPhone fans a better idea of what's expected from the yet to be announced iOS 19 update.

In the video, Prosser claims that the 3D visuals in his video are based on actual footage of the iOS 19 he saw in action. However, it is advised to take the below information with a pinch of salt as this could be based on an early build. And as far as early or even beta builds go, things do change until the final release candidate arrives.

The tipster claims that iOS 19 is more about a visual overhaul and less about adding new features. One can almost call it a new theme, which brings a more rounded design, styling and glossy or glass-like transparent visual elements. Prosser, in his video, states that this visual overhaul was expected last year, but thanks to Apple's focus on Apple Intelligence, it was pushed to the following year (2025).

 

 

The visual overhaul also lines up with the design overhaul (at least by Apple's standards) for its upcoming iPhone 17 series, which has been leaked time and again. The new visionOS-inspired design applies not just to the OS but will also be applied to all native apps. In fact, some of these future design elements have already started showing up in the Apple Sports and Apple Invites apps, in form of tiny menus.

The keyboard, which the tipster claims to almost seems to “float”, appears like your regular iOS keys that are now laid out on transparent glass. The same applies to buttons and other UI elements in most native apps. The shiny edges also make elements pop up from the screen. This surely seems like a good break from the regular and mostly flat user interface that iOS has grown into compared to its skeuomorphic past.

However, Mark Gurman, whose predictions have been accurate so far was quick to point out that most of the mockups “floating” online are based on very old builds of iOS 19. In his post on X, Gurman added that they are missing several key features, which he expects Apple to reveal in June at its WWDC 25 developer event.

 

Further reading: Apple, iOS 19, iOS 19 Features, iOS 19 Design, iOS 19 UI, WWDC, WWDC 2025
Sheldon Pinto

Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Oppo's Book-Style Foldable Tablet Design Spotted in Patent Document


  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  2. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  3. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Accessories Hint at Design
  6. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  7. Vivo Y300t With 6,500mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  8. Google Introduces Gemini 2.5 Pro as 'Its Most Intelligent AI Model'
  9. Netflix Now Supports Streaming HDR10+ Content on These Devices
