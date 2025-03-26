Apple's iOS 19 is turning out to be an interesting software update for iPhone users because it is said to bring along a massive visual overhaul; something that's not changed with the mobile operating system for a really long time. While iOS 18 was supposed to usher in an era of Apple Intelligence (or artificial intelligence) for its iPhone, Apple has been struggling to deliver said features as per previously promised timelines. Indeed, iOS 19 is also expected to add to the existing bugs and problems that are just starting to get ironed out in recent iOS 18 updates.

Right after Apple announced the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 (WWDC 25, famed tipster John Prosser who previously released a mockup video showcasing the iOS 19 camera app, has now uploaded a new video giving iPhone fans a better idea of what's expected from the yet to be announced iOS 19 update.

In the video, Prosser claims that the 3D visuals in his video are based on actual footage of the iOS 19 he saw in action. However, it is advised to take the below information with a pinch of salt as this could be based on an early build. And as far as early or even beta builds go, things do change until the final release candidate arrives.

The tipster claims that iOS 19 is more about a visual overhaul and less about adding new features. One can almost call it a new theme, which brings a more rounded design, styling and glossy or glass-like transparent visual elements. Prosser, in his video, states that this visual overhaul was expected last year, but thanks to Apple's focus on Apple Intelligence, it was pushed to the following year (2025).

The visual overhaul also lines up with the design overhaul (at least by Apple's standards) for its upcoming iPhone 17 series, which has been leaked time and again. The new visionOS-inspired design applies not just to the OS but will also be applied to all native apps. In fact, some of these future design elements have already started showing up in the Apple Sports and Apple Invites apps, in form of tiny menus.

The keyboard, which the tipster claims to almost seems to “float”, appears like your regular iOS keys that are now laid out on transparent glass. The same applies to buttons and other UI elements in most native apps. The shiny edges also make elements pop up from the screen. This surely seems like a good break from the regular and mostly flat user interface that iOS has grown into compared to its skeuomorphic past.

However, Mark Gurman, whose predictions have been accurate so far was quick to point out that most of the mockups “floating” online are based on very old builds of iOS 19. In his post on X, Gurman added that they are missing several key features, which he expects Apple to reveal in June at its WWDC 25 developer event.