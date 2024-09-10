Technology News
Apple Slashes iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Prices in India After iPhone 16 Series Launch

iPhone 15 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 September 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 are now cheaper by Rs. 10,000 in India

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow shades
  • The iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900
  • Apple has discontinued some older iPhone models in India
Apple usually discounts models from previous years when launching the new iPhone lineup. Immediately after releasing the iPhone 16 series on Monday, September 9, at its 'It's Glowtime' event, the Cupertino-based tech giant dropped the price of previous generation iPhone models by Rs. 10,000 from their launch price. Apple has also discontinued some older iPhone models in India to make way for the latest iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Get a Price Cut in India

Last year's iPhone 15 and 2022's iPhone 14 are now cheaper by Rs. 10,000 on the Apple Store Online. The iPhone 15 is currently listed for a price tag of Rs. 69,900 for the base 128GB variant, down from the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. The 256GB version is listed for Rs. 79,900, instead of Rs. 89,900, while the 512GB storage variant is available for Rs. 99,900, down from Rs. 1,09,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 price in India now starts at Rs. 59,900 for the base 128GB storage model, down from the previous price tag of Rs. 69,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are available for Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 was released in 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 79,900, but Apple reduced its prices last year after launching the iPhone 15 range.

The iPhone 15 is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow shades. The iPhone 14 can be bought in Blue, Midnight Black, Purple, Red, Starlight White, and Yellow colourways. Customers are recommended to check the latest prices of these handsets on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart for additional discounts and offers.

Buying previous-generation iPhone models can be a worthwhile option if you don't want to spend extra price on the newest models. Apple usually provides software updates for about five years for its handsets. The new models won't have access to some of Apple's new software features that are a part of Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900, while the larger iPhone 16 Plus model starts at Rs. 89,900.

Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models in India to make way for the latest handsets. The brand is no longer selling iPhone 13, and the Watch Series 9, as well.

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple Event Roundup: iPhone 16 Series, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and Everything Else Announced

