Google Pixel Watch Receiving February 2023 Wear OS 3.5 Update: How to Download

Pixel Watch models running on Wear OS 3.5 will receive the update, according to Google.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2023 12:23 IST
Pixel Watch received its first update in December

  • Pixel Watch February 2023 update features the latest security patches
  • Pixel Watch owners will receive an OTA update notification
  • The Pixel Watch update bears the software version RWD9.220429.075

Google's Pixel Watch is receiving its third over-the-air (OTA) update. The tech giant has announced that it is rolling out the February 2023 update for watches running on Wear OS 3.5. This is the third monthly update in a row for the Pixel Watch. The first update to the wearable from Google was rolled out last December, bringing major bug fixes in tow. Meanwhile, the second update was announced last month. Google says that users can check the Wear OS version and update their Pixel Watch to the latest software.

In a post on its support website, Google says that the latest update for the Pixel Watch bears build number RWD9.220429.075 globally whereas it carries software version RWD9.220429.075.J1 in Japan and Taiwan. The update is available for Pixel Watches running Wear OS 3.5. The updates also include the latest security patches, according to Google.

Users can install the latest Pixel Watch update by going to the Settings app on the smartwatch. Once the OTA is available to the eligible Pixel Watches, owners will receive a notification informing them of the latest OTA update, Google says.

Last month, Google's much-anticipated fall detection feature for Pixel Watch was spotted by some users. It is said to offer an "emergency SOS" feature that will let users make emergency calls to their primary contact when detecting a hard fall, similar to recent Apple Watch models. The fall detection on Pixel Watch appeared for some users with the December update running firmware version RWD9.220429.070.

Google has been rolling out monthly updates to its Pixel devices. The first update to the Pixel Watch was rolled out last December, bringing some major bug fixes in tow while the second update was announced last month. The January update on Pixel Watch fixed bugs that caused third-party watch faces to turn off after 15 minutes while the always-on-display (AOD) feature was enabled. 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Pixel Watch, Wear OS, Google
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

